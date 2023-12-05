Super Peace Busters Creative Team Reunite for New Original Anime Film Fureru.

The Super Peace Busters creative team — consisting of director Tatsuyuki Nagai , writer and director Mari Okada , and artist Masayoshi Tanaka — are reuniting for a new original anime film titled Fureru. The film is scheduled to premiere in fall 2024. An official website and Twitter account opened on Wednesday, and they unveiled a teaser visual and video:

©2024 FURERU PROJECT

The video teases the words "We learned the world's secrets, and its pain..." The visual depicts three people carrying a hedgehog-like creature in a bucket.

The story follows three childhood friends who are connected by a mysterious creature. The film shows the three as young adults in Tokyo.

Nagai ( anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , The Anthem of the Heart , and Her Blue Sky ) is directing the film at CloverWorks . Okada is writing the script, and Tanaka is designing the characters.

Aniplex is producing the film with Story Inc. and distributing it with TOHO .

Sources: Fureru. anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie