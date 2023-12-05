News
Super Peace Busters Creative Team Reunite for New Original Anime Film Fureru.
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Super Peace Busters creative team — consisting of director Tatsuyuki Nagai, writer and director Mari Okada, and artist Masayoshi Tanaka — are reuniting for a new original anime film titled Fureru. The film is scheduled to premiere in fall 2024. An official website and Twitter account opened on Wednesday, and they unveiled a teaser visual and video:
The video teases the words "We learned the world's secrets, and its pain..." The visual depicts three people carrying a hedgehog-like creature in a bucket.
The story follows three childhood friends who are connected by a mysterious creature. The film shows the three as young adults in Tokyo.
Nagai (anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, The Anthem of the Heart, and Her Blue Sky) is directing the film at CloverWorks. Okada is writing the script, and Tanaka is designing the characters.
Aniplex is producing the film with Story Inc. and distributing it with TOHO.
Sources: Fureru. anime's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie