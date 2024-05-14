Hideaki Anno: There May Be Plans for More Evangelion

Director adds that there are no definite plans, but it would be helmed by "someone other than himself"

©カラー／Project Eva., カラー／EVA製作委員会, カラー

The Asahi Shimbun

franchise

In a recent interview withnewspaper, directoracknowledged that "there may be plans" for more in theanime, but possibly with "someone other than [himself]" at the helm, who would receive a high degree of freedom. He added that there are no definite plans yet for the, but that he is not ruling out the possibility of future of installments.

GKIDS recently screened The End of Evangelion film in U.S. theaters on March 17 and 20. The End of Evangelion was first released in 1997 as an alternate ending to the television anime. GKIDS licensed the North American theatrical, home video, and EST rights for the film in 2020 and released it on Blu-ray Disc and digital download-to-own later that year.

The company screened the Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the final film in Anno's reimagined Evangelion tetralogy, in select IMAX theaters in the U.S. in November 2022. The film then screened in U.S. theaters that December. GKIDS released the Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film on Blu-ray Disc and Collector's Edition 4K UHD in October 2023.

Source: The Asahi Shimbun (小原篤, subscription required) via Yaraon