hololive Takes Over Dodger Stadium During Anime Expo Day 2 (& Ohtani's 30th Birthday)

Take me out to the ball game with VTubers

Since about the 2010s, some streamers have built huge fanbases and careers without ever showing their faces. Now this success has led three such virtual YouTubers (VTubers) at hololive to perform at Dodgers Stadium for the July 5 baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Image via x.com © 2016 COVER Corp.

The hololive agency's English X (formerly Twitter ) account announced on May 31 that three of its members will appear at Dodgers Stadium on July 5 for a “holo night”:

hololive night comes to Dodger Stadium!🎉



What exactly is "hololive night", a collaboration between the Los Angeles Dodgers and hololive production!?

Don't miss it⚾



Waiting Room



May… — hololive production (English) (@hololive_En) May 31, 2024

The hololive website went into more details. Three VTubers will appear at the game: Hoshimachi Suisei, Usada Pekora, and Gawr Gura. The three will take part in the play ball announcement, a performance of “Take Me Out to The Ball Game,” a hype video, a hololive night drone show, and a photo spot with life-sized cutouts. There will also be official hololive and Dodgers collaboration t-shirts and baseball caps on sale. However, the designs have not been released. And for the superfans, those who purchase the hololive night ticket will receive a baseball trading card pack featuring Hoshimachi, Usada, and Gura in Los Angeles Dodgers uniforms.

Image via hololivepro.com © 2016 COVER Corp.

In a follow up post by the hololive English X account, the organization posted what you could call a hype video for the appearance of Hoshimachi, Usada, and Gura at Dodgers Stadium on July 5. The post doesn't go into great detail about the appearance but features the three VTubers in Dodgers uniforms.

⚾ #hololiveDodgers ⚾

A collaboration between the Los Angeles Dodgers and hololive production, "hololive night” taking place on Friday, July 5th, 2024 at 7:10 PM (PDT) 🙌



Ticket Info

*Enter code "HOLOLIVE"



Details — hololive production (English) (@hololive_En) June 1, 2024

What's especially interesting about the appearance of the three VTubers at the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks game is it lands on two celebratory dates. The first, for baseball fans, is Shōhei Ohtani's 30th birthday. The other is the second day of the Anime Expo convention. So, the city of Los Angeles will be swimming in anime and anime related attractions on July 5.

This looks to be a fun little collaboration between hololive and the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. It's also fitting as the Dodgers organization has been stepping up their collaborations with Japanese organizations and popular culture, such as the appearance of YOSHIKI preforming the “Star Spangled Banner” on the April 21 game between the Dodgers and New York Mets. So, if you're a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the hololive VTubers, or are going to be at the Anime Expo , consider going to the July 5 Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Update: Anime Expo day corrected. Thanks, Hyper Tails.