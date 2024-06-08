×
Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime Previews 3rd Part in Trailer, Visual

posted on by Egan Loo
3rd part opens in Japanese theaters on July 5 after anime premieres on Disney+ worldwide

The staff for the four-part Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (originally titled Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture, or Dakkan no Zetto) anime project debuted a trailer and a visual on Saturday for the third part in the project.

groze_0608_kv
SUNRISE／PROJECT G-ROZE　Character Design ©2006-2024 CLAMP・ST

roze-2nd-kv
Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

The anime's first part premiered in Japan on May 10. The second part premiered on Friday, the third part on July 5, and the fourth part on August 2. The anime will also start streaming exclusively worldwide on Disney+'s "Star" brand on June 21.

roze_visual
Image via Code Geass website
©SUNRISE／PROJECT G-ROZE

The anime stars:

Yoshimitsu Ohashi (Amnesia, Galaxy Angel, Sacred Seven) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura (Princess Principal: Crown Handler, Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they?) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP. Junichi Akutsu (Code Geass) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell) is composing the music. Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi, and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.

Satoshi Shigeta (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed) is handling the mechanical design. Takahiro Kimura, Shuichi Shimamura, Seiichi Nakatani, Satoshi Shigeta, and Takashi Hashimoto are the main animators. Kazuhiro Obata (Long Riders!) is the art director. Ami Kutsuna (Garo -Vanishing Line-) and Yuichi Kuboki (The World God Only Knows) are in charge of color design. Shūji Shinoda is credited for directing the 3DCG at BUEMON. Jin Aketagawa (Golden Kamuy) is the sound director. Hiroyuki Chiba (InuYasha: The Final Act) is the director of photography. Kumiko Sakamoto (My Hero Academia) is the editor.

Hikari Mitsushima performs the ending theme song "Roze (Prod.Teddyloid)."

Source: Comic Natalie

