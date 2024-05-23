Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime Debuts on Disney+ on June 21 as 12 Weekly Episodes

Image via Code Geass website ©SUNRISE／PROJECT G-ROZE

Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture

Dakkan no Zetto

The official website for the(originally titled, or anime announced on Friday that the anime's worldwide streaming will debut on June 21 as a 12-episode weekly series via's "Star" brand.

The anime's first part opened in theaters in Japan on May 10.The second part will open on June 7, the third part on July 5, and the fourth part on August 2.

Yoshimitsu Ohashi ( Amnesia , Galaxy Angel , Sacred Seven ) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura ( Princess Principal: Crown Handler , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? ) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP . Junichi Akutsu ( Code Geass ) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell ) is composing the music. Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.

MIYAVI performs the anime's opening theme song "Running In My Head." Hikari Mitsushima performs the ending theme song "Roze (Prod. Teddyloid )."