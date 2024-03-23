Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Anime's 1st Trailer Reveals More Cast, May 10-August 2 Opening Dates

13 more cast revealed

Bandai Namco Group's booth stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 revealed a trailer video, key visual, 13 new cast members, and the screening dates for the four-part Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture (originally titled Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture , or Dakkan no Zetto ) anime. The anime's first part will premiere in Japan on May 10, the second part on June 7, the third part on July 5, and the fourth part on August 2. The anime will also start streaming exclusively worldwide on Disney+ 's "Star" brand in late June. The video also previews the ending theme song "Roze (Prod. Teddyloid )" by Hikari Mitsushima .

The newly announced cast are (note: Some name romanizations are not confirmed):

Reina Ueda as Sakuya

Kana Ichinose as Chalice

Hiroki Yasumoto as Noland

Nao Tōyama as Catherine

Yumi Uchiyama as Nala

Daisuke Hirakawa as Stanley

Yasuyuki Kase as Walter

Masaaki Mizunaka as Divock

Hiroyuki Yoshino as Kristoff

Ryota Ohsaka as Heath

Sōma Saitō as Arnold

Hirofumi Nojima as Greed

Yūki Ono as Gran

The anime stars:

Kōhei Amasaki as Rozé

as Rozé Makoto Furukawa as Ash

Yoshimitsu Ohashi (Amnesia, Galaxy Angel , Sacred Seven ) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura ( Princess Principal: Crown Handler , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? ) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP . Junichi Akutsu ( Code Geass ) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell ) is composing the music. Sunrise, Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.

Satoshi Shigeta ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) is handling the mechanical design . Takahiro Kimura , Shuichi Shimamura , Seiichi Nakatani , Satoshi Shigeta , and Takashi Hashimoto are the main animators. Kazuhiro Obata ( Long Riders! ) is the art director. Ami Kutsuna ( Garo -Vanishing Line- ) and Yuichi Kuboki ( The World God Only Knows ) are in charge of color design. Shūji Shinoda is credited for directing the 3DCG at Buemon . Jin Aketagawa ( Golden Kamuy ) is the sound director. Hiroyuki Chiba ( InuYasha: The Final Act ) is the director of photography. Kumiko Sakamoto ( My Hero Academia ) is the editor.

MIYAVI will perform the anime's opening theme song "Running In My Head."

The originaltelevision series premiered in 2006, followed by a sequel series in 2008. The series has inspired various manga and original video anime, including thespinoff, which premiered in 2012.

The first film in the series' compilation recap trilogy, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (lit.: The Awakening Path, official English subtitle: Initiation), opened in Japan in October 2017. The second film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (lit.: The Rebellion Path, official English subtitle: Transgression), opened in Japan in February 2018. The third film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (lit.: The Imperial Path, official English subtitle: Glorification), opened in May 2018. Funimation released the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection , which is the most recent anime in the franchise , opened in February 2019 in 120 theaters in Japan. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kōjirō Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is "phase 1" of a 10-year plan for new content in the Code Geass franchise .