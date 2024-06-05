Interest
Chibi Godzilla Raids Again, Odekake Kozame Team Up for Cute Collab
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
One of the surprise breakout short anime and manga series of 2024 is Odekake Kozame. It's hard not to love the adventures of the cute titular shark Kozame. But what happens when the shark comes across the chibi version of the King of Monsters? Well, you get a cute little story between them.
The official X (formerly Twitter) accounts for the Chibi Godzilla Raids Again, Odekake Kozame anime, and Penguin Box accounts announced the team-up between Chibi Godzilla and Kozame on June 3. The accounts also featured new comics and visuals.
アニメ『#おでかけ子ザメ』&『#ちびゴジラの逆襲』#子ザメちゃん も、ちび怪獣に仲間いり!?— 『おでかけ子ザメ』アニメ公式 (@kozame_info) June 2, 2024
奇跡のコラボを記念したビジュアル公開🦈🦖✨
ペンギンボックス先生(@Penguinbox1 )#ちびゴジラ (@chibigodzi）のアカウントでは
コラボ漫画も公開📖
それぞれの世界観をぜひお楽しみください🌊 pic.twitter.com/oTiJ5M6lfB
Anime #おでかけ子ザメ [Odekake Kozame] & #ちびゴジラの逆襲 [Chibi Godzilla Raids Again]
#おでかけ子ザメ [Odekake Kozame] joins the little monsters as a friend!?
Visual release commemorating the miraculous collaboration🦈🦖✨
Penguin Box-Sensei (@Penguinbox1)
)#ちびゴジラ [Chibi Godzilla (@chibigodzi)'s account also released a collaboration manga📖
Please enjoy each of these worlds🌊
📢コラボ決定📢#ちびゴジラ＆#おでかけ子ザメ— ちびゴジラ【公式】 (@chibigodzi) June 2, 2024
子ザメちゃんとのコラボを記念し、ビジュアルを公開✨
ちびゴジラと子ザメちゃんがそれぞれのコスプレを楽しんでいる様子と、 2人でお出かけしている姿の2種類です🍍
さらにコラボグッズの発売も...！？🦈
続報をお楽しみに！@kozame_info pic.twitter.com/YBiYnDHAjp
#ちびゴジラの逆襲 [Chibi Godzilla Raids Again] & #おでかけ子ザメ [Odekake Kozame]
Visuals released to commemorate the collaboration with Kozame✨
There are two visuals: one with Chibi Godzilla and Kozame enjoying each others cosplay, and the other showing the two of them going out together🍍
Furthermore, collaboration goods will also be released...!?🦈
Stay tuned for more updates!
@kozame_info
╋━━━━━━━— ちびゴジラ【公式】 (@chibigodzi) June 2, 2024
#ちびゴジラの4コマ
No.3『おでかけちびゴザメ』
━━━━━━━╋ #おでかけ子ザメ #ちびゴジラ #ちびゴジラの逆襲 #ゴジラ #Godzilla pic.twitter.com/PGb8Bj6lS6
╋━━━━━━━
#ちびゴジラの4コマ [Chibi Godzilla 4-koma]
No.3 “Odekake Gozame”
━━━━━━━╋
#おでかけ子ザメ [Odekake Kozame] #ちびゴジラ [Chibi Godzilla] #ちびゴジラの逆襲 [Chibi Godzilla Raids Again] #ゴジラ [Godzilla] #Godzilla
ちびゴジラとおでかけ子ザメ コラボまんが pic.twitter.com/t3jdk22o6E— ペンギンボックス@書籍5巻とアニメ (@Penguinbox1) June 2, 2024
Chibi Godzilla and Kozame Collaboration Manga
Surprisingly, this isn't the first time Kozame and Chibi Godzilla have met. During AnimeJapan 2024, the two characters had a chance meeting at the Kadokawa Anime Studio booth. Just like the collaboration comics, the two characters got along.
In a previous collaboration with Gamera -Rebirth-, the Odekake Kozame YouTube channel released a collaboration animation. Unfortunately, the collaboration between Chibi Godzilla Raids Again and Odekake Kozame did not include a short anime.
There is so much cuteness oozing out of the Chibi Godzilla Raids Again and Odekake Kozame collaboration that you may get overwhelmed by it. But it's also exactly what you'd want from the collaboration. While there isn't information about the collaboration merchandise yet, there's no doubt it'll be as cute as the visuals and comics.
Sources: Email correspondence, Chibi Godzilla Raids Again series' X/Twitter account (link 2), Odekake Kozame series' X/Twitter account and YouTube channel, Penguin Box's X/Twitter account