Chibi Godzilla Raids Again, Odekake Kozame Team Up for Cute Collab

The chibi King of Monsters and the cutest shark team up for a cute adventure

One of the surprise breakout short anime and manga series of 2024 is Odekake Kozame . It's hard not to love the adventures of the cute titular shark Kozame. But what happens when the shark comes across the chibi version of the King of Monsters? Well, you get a cute little story between them.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa TM & ©TOHOCO., LTS. ©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

The official X (formerly Twitter ) accounts for the Chibi Godzilla Raids Again , Odekake Kozame anime, and Penguin Box accounts announced the team-up between Chibi Godzilla and Kozame on June 3. The accounts also featured new comics and visuals.

Anime #おでかけ子ザメ [ Odekake Kozame ] & #ちびゴジラの逆襲 [ Chibi Godzilla Raids Again ]



#おでかけ子ザメ [ Odekake Kozame ] joins the little monsters as a friend!?

Visual release commemorating the miraculous collaboration🦈🦖✨



Penguin Box -Sensei (@Penguinbox1)

)#ちびゴジラ [Chibi Godzilla (@chibigodzi)'s account also released a collaboration manga📖



Please enjoy each of these worlds🌊

#ちびゴジラの逆襲 [ Chibi Godzilla Raids Again ] & #おでかけ子ザメ [ Odekake Kozame ]



Visuals released to commemorate the collaboration with Kozame✨

There are two visuals: one with Chibi Godzilla and Kozame enjoying each others cosplay , and the other showing the two of them going out together🍍



Furthermore, collaboration goods will also be released...!?🦈

Stay tuned for more updates!



@kozame_info

╋━━━━━━━



#ちびゴジラの4コマ [Chibi Godzilla 4- koma ]

No.3 “Odekake Gozame”



━━━━━━━╋



#おでかけ子ザメ [ Odekake Kozame ] #ちびゴジラ [Chibi Godzilla] #ちびゴジラの逆襲 [ Chibi Godzilla Raids Again ] #ゴジラ [Godzilla] #Godzilla

Chibi Godzilla and Kozame Collaboration Manga

Surprisingly, this isn't the first time Kozame and Chibi Godzilla have met. During AnimeJapan 2024, the two characters had a chance meeting at the Kadokawa Anime Studio booth. Just like the collaboration comics, the two characters got along.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa TM & ©TOHOCO., LTS. ©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ Image courtesy of Kadokawa TM & ©TOHOCO., LTS. ©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

In a previous collaboration with Gamera -Rebirth- , the Odekake Kozame YouTube channel released a collaboration animation. Unfortunately, the collaboration between Chibi Godzilla Raids Again and Odekake Kozame did not include a short anime.

There is so much cuteness oozing out of the Chibi Godzilla Raids Again and Odekake Kozame collaboration that you may get overwhelmed by it. But it's also exactly what you'd want from the collaboration. While there isn't information about the collaboration merchandise yet, there's no doubt it'll be as cute as the visuals and comics.