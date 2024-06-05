Game Streamer Kiyo (Aims) to Fill Tokyo Dome Stadium With Solo Show

The Dome isn't just for baseball games and concerts anymore

The Tokyo Dome is arguably the most famous baseball stadium in Japan right after the Koshien Stadium in Osaka. Home to the Tokyo Giants baseball team, the Dome hosts numerous events throughout the year including concerts, professional wrestling, American football, among others. But in what appears to be a first for the stadium, Japanese videogame streamer Kiyo announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on May 12 that he will be holding an event at the Tokyo Dome on October 31.

Image via Kiyo's Instagram page ©キヨ

In this post, Kiyo stated that he is celebrating his 15th anniversary since starting streaming and had a special announcement for his fans on May 18. At the time of writing the tweet garnered over 3,000 replies, 74,000 reposts, and over 350,000 likes, with many fans congratulating Kiyo on 15 years of streaming and speculation on what the announcement was going to be.

This year marks the 15th year of streaming.

There are times when I wonder how much longer I can go on. When will the end come? What will happen to my life from now on?



On May 18th, I, Kiyo, will be making a personal announcement to you all. Thank you for your cooperation.

When May 18 rolled around, Japanese X was abuzz with Kiyo's announcement. True to his word, Kiyo made his announcement at 8:00 PM on May 18. In his post, Kiyo revealed he would be doing a one-man show at the Tokyo Dome on October 31.

[Very Important Announcement]

Kiyo one-man show at Tokyo Dome !!!!!

"Kiyo's Tokyo Dome in TOKYO DOME "

Thursday, October 31, 2024

Tokyo Dome official website: https://kiyo-yuusya.com

Ticket sales start at 21:00: https://w.pia.jp/v/kiyo-tokyodome/



Let's have a blast celebrating our 15th anniversary! I hope we continue to have fun together.

Unfortunately, neither his post nor official homepage goes into detail about the event. The Tokyo Dome 's events page does not have any information about the event other than the date and the time doors open.

Tickets are on sale through Ticket Pia. All seats are 13,000 yen (about US$82.75) and come with an original Kiyo Cat penlight. If you're a fan of Kiyo and going to be in Japan on October 31, you may want to check out his show at the Tokyo Dome .