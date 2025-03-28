This Week in Games

Welcome back, folks! For the past few months, I've been Storytelling a Mage: The Ascension campaign for a pair of buddies over Discord. Now, my reference pool is a bit... esoteric, I'll admit; a combination of my weird range of tastes (from Pedro Almodovar to tokusatsu), plus having watched anime for longer than many anime fans today have even been alive means that when I present my players with the Awakened robotic investigator "I," I totally don't expect them to recognize him as a Robot Detective K knock-off. (Incidentally, I cannot show my friends Shin Ultraman without my players catching on that that one well-dressed side-character with a lot of favorite sayings is an evil interdimensional life-form.) But the age gap and cultural gap really smacked me in the face last session when I had my players deal with a mysterious figure wearing a trenchcoat. He was flanked by a creepy black stag with red eyes (which one of my players dispatched quite creatively). The trenchcoat man was, not happy with that turn of events, and my players noted that he seemed effected by the stag's condition. Long story short: my players think Nrvnsqr Chaos from Lunar Legend Tsukihime is a shapeshifter. Like... don't kids like Nasu? Haven't they played Melty Blood ... ? Isn't it sad, Sacchin...?

Bandai Namco Reveals More Details on Digimon Story: Time Stranger , Other Upcoming Digimon Goodies

Last week was Digimon Con, Bandai Namco's annual event where they promote a ton of new goodies for Digimon . The past few years have been a bit... uninspiring. Bandai has a long history of fumbling their franchises some, and Digimon especially suffers. But a lot of Digimon fans, from what I could see, were very happy with this year's convention--we got a lot! Further details were revealed on the upcoming Godzilla × Digimon virtual pet. The device was announced last year, as part of Godzilla's 70th anniversary. While we knew in advance that it would feature a unique "G-Erosion" version of WarGreymon, whose design reflects a partial mutation into a Godzilla-esque form, three more unique promotional monsters infected by "G erosion" have also been revealed: MetalGreymon, SkullGreymon, and Machinedramon. Plus, we're getting a slew of variants on The Big Man™ himself and his kaiju enemies. These will include tons of favorites like Gigan, Biollante, Rodan, King Ghidora, Godzilla Junior, Space Godzilla, Burning Godzilla, and Destoroyah.

A partial look at the roster for the Godzilla/Digimon Vpet. Notable inclusions: Godzilla Junior, Burning Godzilla, Destoroyah, Biollante, Kiryu Mechagodzilla, Zilla. Image via withthewill.net © Bandai Namco, Toho

There are layers to the kaiju chosen; way back in the '90s, the original Digital Monster version 5 pet introduced a handful of unique Digimon with, shall we say, "familiar" designs. As I understand it, Bandai had the rights at the time to make a Godzilla-themed virtual pet (see: the Mothra Tamagochi ). But at some point the deal fell through, so Bandai was left with a ton of sprites and no device to use it on. Hence the Digital Monster Version 5, which repurposed variouskaiju as new Digimon. Their official art did a lot of heavy lifting to separate the sprites from their kaiju origins; hence Bandai managing to pass off King Ghidora's sprite as "Deltamon" or Space Godzilla as "Tuskmon." The Digital Monster Color version 5 kept the sprites, but its color screen was able to further maintain the divide courtesy of the colored sprites. With the Godzilla/Digimon pet, those same sprites can now be recolored and used for their "original" intent. And wouldn't you know, the sprites still work . Also, for some trivia: fans were able to uncover a mystery that was hidden in plain sight. As it turns out, the sprite used for Ex-Tyrannomon was actually for the 1998 American Godzilla (known not-so-affectionately as "Zilla" ). In hindsight, bent wrists are a dead giveaway, and the timeline checks out; the 1998movie premiered in May of 1998, and the Digital Monster v5 vpet released in August of that same year.

The Godzilla/Digimon virtual pet is currently available for pre-order; anyone so inclined can likely get one through their preferred middleman service. But the official Digimon Twitter account has also announced that there will be a release "overseas," "later on." I'm glad to hear it; it's been pretty high-and-dry for American fans of the Digimon vpets ever since the Digital Monster X pets were released.

Image via x.com © Bandai Namco

Another anniversary announcement is one I've been excited to see for a while; they're remaking the old D-3 toys! Based off of the Digivices from, the new version of the D-3 will feature color screens, the original line-up of Digidestined and their partners (Davis and Veemon, Yolei and Hawkmon, T.K. and Patamon, Kari and Gatomon, and Cody and Armadillomon), plus Ken and Wormmon and Wallace and Terriermon as unlockable characters. The D-3 Color will have a new feature where you can train your pet to earn points to find new Digi-Eggs to unlock new forms, along with little animations for digivolution and a handful of songs from the anime. There will also be a lot of voice lines for the Digimon and their human partners, as well as 120 announced Digimon. Now, this last one has me rather on-edge; folks might be familiar with the Armor Evolutions from the show, like Flamedramon or Submarimon. What they might not know is that each Digimon has forms forof the Digi-eggs, like Veemon using the Knowledge Digi-Egg to become Honeybeemon, or Wormmon having his own slew of Armor Evolutions. None of these alternate forms were in the show, but they're still canon--and the 15th Anniversary version of the D-3 toy featured them all. But with all of those forms (plus each Digimon's normal Champion and Ultimate forms) accounting forDigimon alone, it's pretty likely we'll only see the forms from the show. I'm still excited for the D-3 Color; I wanted a D-3 rather desperately when I was in middle school, so it'll be a nice treat to myself. This is also currently available for pre-order.

We also saw the announcement of Digimon Alysion , a mobile app based off of the currently-running Digimon Trading Card Game. We used to be able to get these games as bespoke video games on console (see: the Pokémon Trading Card Game on Game Boy), but these days they gotta be put on mobile in order to make bank on the microtransactions. Hey, whatever you gotta do to get that bag while people thirst after Angewomon. Snark aside: I'm glad they're doing this. The Digimon TCG is a lot of fun; I got into it as of a few months ago, and I appreciate its many features like the way it incorporated aspects of the Digimon virtual pets as a mechanic (raising baby Digimon into stronger forms separate from the main playing field). The push-and-pull of Memory Points as a resource and your turn indicators also gives the gameplay a unique dynamic, encouraging you to play conservatively or else your Memory goes into the negative--and the lower your Memory, the more Memory your opponent has to play stronger monsters during their turn. We currently don't have a release date for Digimon Alysion , but I think it's worth keeping an eye out for, especially since it appears to revolve around an in-game story, unlike the Pokémon trading card game app.

Finally, there's the news on Digimon Story: Time Stranger ! We glossed over most of it last week as a tidbit, but we can go a bit more into detail here. First off: I was right on the money! As I originally predicted, the Olympos XII (a group of twelve Digimon based off of Greco-Roman deities) are a major factor in the story. You've probably seen a few of them in previous Digimon games before, but the Olympos XII haven't been explored much as a team. Provided, few of the Digimon "groups" have gotten explored all that much outside of the Warrior 10 (which you'd have seen in Digimon Frontier ) or the Devas ( Digimon Tamers ).

There's a lot of lore in Digimon involving all of the unique Digimon "groups" like the Three Musketeers, the Seven Great Demon Lords--or, as I mentioned earlier, the more exotic Armor evolutions. About the only way you'd ever see these Digimon would be in lorebooks, encyclopedias, or virtual pets, many of which have only been released in Japan. It doesn't help that the various anime have lore of their own that often doesn't fit with the series lore at large, to say nothing of the other shows! Imagine making a Pokémon game with either Groudon or Kyogre, but not both; with a roster featuring Eevee, but only two of its evolutions are attainable (and neither of them are even a new one); and where Brock and Misty just straight-up don't exist --not because they're simply not in the game, but because Gym Leaders at large don't exist! This is the kind of limbo a lot of Digimon lore can find itself in, which is one of many reasons why Digimon has the impression of being so impenetrable and confusing.

All this to say, I appreciate the attempt at display here. Digimon Story: Time Stranger 's story is attempting to tie into more of a prolonged history for Digimon where they have existed as entities long before the Internet was ever a thing, inspiring stories and myths. According to the Digimon Con presentation, Time Stranger will also feature actual travel into the actual Digital World, not just Cyberspace. This game is also set to feature the largest starting roster for a Digimon game at 450 monsters. For comparison, the Cyber Sleuth game and its expansion ended up with a roster in the ballpark of 330.

I don't like framing Digimon as competition to Pokémon . Partly because I hate the notion that " Pokémon needs competition" (which is usually said by people who will never play a second of Cassette Beast or Monster Rancher ), but partly because I never felt like either one stepped on each other's toes. The two franchises represent different yet complimentary childhood fantasies. Pokémon represents the fantasy of traveling all over the world and experiencing new places and sights for the first time with childlike wonder, the idea the next hill is a new adventure and new friends to make. Digimon represents the fantasy that somewhere out there, your best friend has been waiting to meet you for your whole life. And they're your friend, and you're always going to play Mario Kart together and eat snacks together until they wheel you away to the retirement home. And your friend might change in ways you didn't expect, or because of mistakes you made--but so will you, and they'll be around with you regardless. I loved both as a child and I still love both as an adult, and I feel hopeful that Time Stranger might do a better job of helping to sell people on the world of Digimon . You'll be exploring all kinds of weird trans-dimensional phenomena, encounter bizarre lifeforms that likely inspired human mythology—and maybe make friends with a big-eyed fire-breathing dinosaur that turns into a recolored King Ghidora. And that's how we bring a discussion full-circle!

Digimon Story: Time Stranger doesn't have a release date yet outside of a vague 2025 window. We'll keep you posted on further developments.

Game Informer Gets Second Chance At Life

Well, this isn't one I'd ever expect to see happen. With all of the rampant closures and layoffs in the gaming industry at large, we've seen countless developers with decades of experience left in the lurch. Sadly, this applies to games media as well; writers and critics have fewer and fewer platforms to write on. So it was that we lost Game Informer last August; after almost 30 years, GameStop shuttered the magazine. Well... I guess tiny miracles can come to magazines, too! Put another one on the board!

Courtesy of Gunzilla Games, Game Informer has been relaunched, top-to-bottom. More importantly: in an unprecedented move, all of Game Informer 's previous staff have been brought back. Matt Miller has returned as Editor-in-Chief, as well as the numerous writers and editors under him. Best of all, as illustrated by Miller in his opening letter, the team at large also kept busy during their down-time; anyone interested in reading their reviews of the recent major releases like Metaphor: ReFantazio or Avowed that released during their hiatus can check them out. They'll also be working on revamping the physical magazine for its relaunch.

There has been some consternation over the news, largely because Game Informer 's new owners Gunzilla Games have their hands in the NFT market. Now, to be clear: That Bitch™ hates NFTs. While Gunzilla Games has promised to allow Game Informer their independence, I don't blame people for being more than a little suspicious. Smarter people than myself have pointed out that it's not really possible to launch a major platform like Game Informer without having your hand in some particularly nasty pies. It's along the lines of why laid-off writers can't just come together to make their own new website—that stuff takes a lot of capital that a lot of writers don't have, and can't exactly afford to gamble on.

There's a lot of suspicion towards gaming press. And sure, a healthy degree of skepticism is always merited. But the industry still needs folks in games press; too many of the bigger voices in the gaming community are a bit too focused on the here-and-now, and might suffer from rose-tinted goggles with regards to the past (anyone who tells you older DOS-based PC games in the 90s ran better than modern PC games is selling you a bridge). And online discussion of games is too ephemeral, based entirely upon the whims of exterior platforms. There's no archival, and it's really easy for discussion to be simply forgotten within a month or so. Worse still, there aren't many platforms for people with specialized knowledge. Sure, there are plenty of online streamers who are all-in on, say, rogue-likes—but think of how many of them have the kind of reach of a major website's review of a new Shiren the Wanderer game.

We can take this as a victory for the industry at large. It's not often we get good news like this, it's nice to hear that folks were able to come back like this.

SNK Announces Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo for City of the Wolves

Fighting games have had plenty of weird cameos or characters in their rosters. The Warden from For Honor in Samurai Shodown , Ryu and Chun Li in Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid , the Hornet from Daytona USA in Fighters Megamix ... Cameo fighters are a good chance to have fun with a roster and maybe even play into real-world in-jokes. Folks in the know get really excited at hearing Richard Epcar voice both Raiden and The Joker in Mortal Kombat 11 . So when I say that this announcement from SNK has confused folks, I hope people understand the scope of what I mean. SNK has announced a new character for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves . And it's a football player (read: I mean non-American football). And I don't mean "Oh, he's a character whose gimmick is playing football," I mean an actual real-world football player.

The new character is real-world football player, Cristiano Ronaldo. If you've never heard of him, Ronaldo (or "CR7", as his fans refer to him) is one of the biggest football players worldwide, big enough to compete with football superstar Lionel Messi. Is he a big fan of Fatal Fury ? Not as far as I can tell! But he's captain of the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr. Combine that with SNK being owned by Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the cameo starts to make sense.

From what I can tell, reactions to Ronaldo's announcement have been rather negative among fighting game fans. Besides his model looking rather ugly and his design clashing with the other characters, Fatal Fury isn't really known for mixing in real-world cameos like this; at most, characters have been ersatz versions of real-world celebrities (like Billy Kane having been based off of Emilio Estevez circa the 1990s comedy, Men At Work ). So Ronaldo's presence charitably feels like an ego-thing. It doesn't help that there are tons of other SNK characters fans would have preferred seeing, like Duck King. Adding to the controversy is the long list of Ronaldo's brushes with the law, ranging from a 2017 conviction for tax evasion to three allegations of sexual assault. I say again: Duck King was right over there, guys!

For what it's worth, Ronaldo won't be voicing himself in-game. English acting for him will be supplied by Juan Felippe Sierra--who does not, by any means, deserve any backlash for the reaction to a character he isn't responsible for making or inducting into Fatal Fury . Japanese voice acting will be handled by Masaaki Mizunaka . It's gonna be weird to see if this cameo sticks in Fatal Fury lore and Ronaldo has to be renamed into a new character going forward.

miHoYo Recasts Character Over Voice Actor Strike

Time to look back into Genshin Impact ! When we last left them off, Genshin Impact was introducing the Natlan region, a setting based off of Meso-American mythology that featured no characters of color (even if they were named after Meso-American deities). Trouble is brewing again in Natlan, courtesy of one of the newer characters: Kinich. For this, we have to step back a bit: see, voice actors in America are currently on strike over a failure for the industry to negotiate proper protections against voice actor or motion capture data to educate generative AI. The strike started this past July and has continued until the time of this writing. It has affected some video games, hence why some new content for games like Destiny 2 have launched without actual voice acting. Provided, many games have been able to continue as usual in the meantime courtesy of signing Interim Agreements with their cast, allowing the cast members to continue to work while the strike is on-going. It's a show of good faith, standing by your voice talent as well as the community you've grown around your game and characters off of the back of your voice talent.