9mm Parabellum Bullet Drummer Chihiro Kamijō Leaves Band

Image via 9mm Parabellum Bullet's official website © 9mm Parabellum Bullet ALL Rights Reserved.

Japanese rock band 9mm Parabellum Bullet announced on their official website on Wednesday that drummer, founding member, and de facto former leader Chihiro Kamijō is no longer part of the group as of the end of the year.

The band cited numerous discussions between the members and Kamijō before coming to this decision.

The group will continue their activities as a trio with the remaining members: vocalist and rhythm guitarist Takuro Sugawara , guitarist and backing vocalist Yoshimitsu Taki , and bassist Kazuhiko Nakamura.

Parabellum Bullet's schedule, including upcoming performances and appearances, will proceed as normal without any changes.

The band performed various theme songs for anime projects including Berserk and Real Drive .

The four original members started the band in March 2004 in Yokohoma.

Source: 9mm Parabellum Bullet's official website via Hachima Kikō