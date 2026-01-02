Goraeng Sundae Collection, Donden Win 2025 Korea Publication Manhwa Awards

Comics Culture Research Institute says collection "left a deep impression on many readers, offering broad empathy and quiet comfort"

Image via Korea Cartooniss Association's website © Korea Cartoonist Association

The Goraeng Sundae Collection and Donden manhwa have been named winners of the 2025 Publication Manhwa Awards in South Korea.

The Comics Culture Research Institute, an affiliate of the Korea Cartoonist Association, announced on December 29 that the late cartoonist Goraeng Sundae was selected as this year's Artist Award recipient for Goraeng Sundae Collection. The Publisher Award was given to Munhakdongne for Donden.

Goraeng Sundae Collection brings together comics by Goraeng Sundae, who died in 2024. The institute said the collection “left a deep impression on many readers, offering broad empathy and quiet comfort,” praising the emotional depth and resonance of the artist's work.

Donden is a short story collection that depicts the struggles of a woman living in Japan as an outsider. The work was drawn by cartoonist Mallipo, who described the book's publication as a “bold experiment,” noting that it was released without the backing of a major serialization platform or widespread name recognition.

The Korea Cartoonist Association has organized the Publication Manhwa Awards for the third consecutive year with support from South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. A panel of 12 manhwa experts selects two winners—one artist and one publisher—from 24 titles previously chosen as monthly featured publication comics over the course of the year.

Neither manhwa is currently available in English.

Source: YNA (Kyung-yoon Kim)