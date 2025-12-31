Voice Actor Tomori Kusunoki Announces Marriage

Kusunoki married "someone I have been dating since we were students”

Image via x.com ©楠木ともり

Tomori Kusunoki , the voice actor behind Chainsaw Man 's Makima and many other roles, announced on Thursday, New Year's Day, that she had gotten married. Kusunoki said her partner, who does not work in the entertainment industry, is "someone I have been dating since we were students.”

As of press time, Kusunoki's announcement has received over 140,000 likes and over 2,700 replies, most of which are congratulations from her fans and colleagues.

Kusunoki has appeared in Chainsaw Man as Makima, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club as Setsuna Yūki, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online as Neko Karen Kohiruimaki/Llenn, and Aharen-san wa Hakarenai as Hanako Satō, among others. Her agency lists her full résumé.