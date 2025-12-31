Voice Actors Gakuto Kajiwara & Marina Yamada Announce Marriage

Marina also announces their 1st child

Image via x.com ©梶原岳人 Image via x.com ©山田茉莉奈

Voice actors Gakuto Kajiwara and Marina Yamada announced they have married each other on their respective social media accounts on Wednesday, New Year's Eve. Their joint announcement also indicated that they have “been blessed with a new family member.” Yamada elaborated in her own post that she has given birth to the couple's first child.

As of press time, Kajiwara and Yamada's posts received over 1,200 replies and over 91,000 likes combined, most of which are congratulations from their fans and colleagues.

Kajiwara has appeared in Black Clover as Asta, Fire Force as Shinra Kusakabe, and Komi Can't Communicate as Hitohito Tadano, among others. His agency lists his full résumé.

Yamada was a member of the HKT48 idol group before "graduating" and becoming a full-time voice actor . She has appeared in Chūsotsu Worker Kara Hajimeru Kōkō Seikatsu as Rio Ōsawa, Farewell, My Dear Cramer as Makoto Miyasaka, Dropkick on My Devil! as Pino, Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It. r=1-sinθ as Suiu Fujiwara, and The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom as Icillia, among others. Her résumé is available on Seigura.