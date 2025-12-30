Kadokawa Announces Snow Sculptures for 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival

Japanese publisher Kadokawa announced on December 26 seven anime properties that will appear at the 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival as snow sculptures: Oshi no Ko , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Medalist , Pan Dorobō , Odekake Kozame & Nights with a Cat collaboration, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil . The snow sculptures will be erected in the 11 Chome International Plaza at the annual event between February 4-11, 2026. The Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- and Odekake Kozame franchises have released key visuals for the event, while the Oshi no Ko and Medalist series have released mockups of the sculpture and announcement visual, respectively.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 長月達平・株式会社 KADOKAWA 刊／ Re: ゼロから始める異世界生活 4 製作委員会 Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ペンギンボックス・ KADOKAWA ／おでかけ子ザメ © キュル Z ・ KADOKAWA ／夜は猫といっしょ

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 赤坂アカ × 横槍メンゴ／集英社・【推しの子】製作委員会 Image courtesy of Kadokawa © つるまいかだ・講談社／メダリスト製作委員会

Medalist voice actors Natsumi Haruse (Inori Yuitsuka) and Kana Ichinose (Hikaru Kamisaki) will appear for a special stage on February 7 from 2:00-2:30 p.m. Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- voice actors Yūsuke Kobayashi (Subaru Natsuki) and Rie Takahashi (Emilia) and Oshi no Ko voice actors Takahashi (Ai Hoshino) and Yurie Igoma (Ruby Hoshino) will appear for a special stage on February 8 between 12:00-12:30 p.m. and between 1:30-2:00 p.m., respectively. All three special stages will be held at the 11 Chome International Plaza special stage.

The 2026 Sapporo Snow Festival will be held between February 4-11. The sculptures are open to viewing 24 hours a day and the sculptures will be illuminated until 10:00 p.m.

This year's event took place in February and featured sculptures based on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Monster Hunter Wilds , and Snow Miku, among others.

Sources: Press release, Sapporo Snow Festival's website, Oshi no Ko 's website, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- 's website, Medalist 'swebsite, Odekake Kozame 's website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.