2025 Sapporo Snow Festival Announces 2 Massive Anime & Game Sculptures
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Sapporo Snow Festival website announced on Friday that three properties will appear as large- and medium-sized snow sculptures next February. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Monster Hunter Wilds will have large snow sculptures at the STV Square and UHB Family Land respectively, and a medium-sized Snow Miku snow sculpture will be featured at the International Square. The site also notes a small Dark Magician Girl (from Yu-Gi-Oh!) snow sculpture will be erected in the Art Square.
／#2025さっぽろ雪まつり⛄️— 【公式】アニメ『転生したらスライムだった件』 (@ten_sura_anime) December 13, 2024
4丁目STV広場「転スラ」大雪像の
模型写真が到着！
＼
実際に雪像になるのが楽しみですね！
是非、会期中に雪まつり会場でご覧ください❄
開催日時：
2025年2月4日（火）～ 11日（火・祝）https://t.co/aVz5s9khPn
宣伝S#転スラ#tensura pic.twitter.com/aEHC2zsdDS
／
Sapporo Snow Festival 2025⛄️
The model photos of the large "Tensura" snow sculpture at 4-Chome STV Square
has arrived!
＼
We are looking forward to seeing it become an actual snow sculpture!
Please come and see it at the Snow Festival venue during the event period❄
Date and time:
February 4 (Tuesday) - 11 (Tuesday/Holiday), 2025
https://ten-sura.com/news/anime/Tensura/news/post/10688
Advertising S
2025年2月4日(火)より開催される「2025さっぽろ雪まつり」に『モンスターハンターワイルズ』より「“白の孤影”アルシュベルド&オトモアイルー」の大雪像が登場決定！— 【公式】モンスターハンターワイルズ (@MH_Wilds) December 13, 2024
『モンスターハンターワイルズ』を体感できる、大迫力の大雪像にぜひご期待ください。
※画像は雪像をイメージしたスケッチです。 pic.twitter.com/pFdc0o2TVg
A large snow sculpture of The White Wraith Arkveld & Palico from Monster Hunter Wilds will appear at the 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival to be held from Tuesday, February 4, 2025!
We hope you enjoy the spectacular snow sculpture that will allow you to experience Monster Hunter Wilds.
※ The image is a sketch of the snow sculpture.
【SNOW MIKU 2025】— 雪ミク公式（初音ミク） (@cfm_snowmiku) December 13, 2024
「2025 さっぽろ雪まつり」大通会場11丁目に登場予定の雪ミク雪像図を公開しました❄
夜間はイベントテーマソングにあわせてライトアップを行います！幻想的な冬の夜を、雪ミクと一緒に過ごしましょう♪
▼詳細はこちらhttps://t.co/64qxxWGqYJ#雪ミク2025 #ラビット・ユキネ pic.twitter.com/Rn81NaN3GW
【SNOW MIKU 2025】
The Snow Miku snow sculpture that will appear at the 11-chome of the Odori venue for the 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival has been released❄
At night, the area will be lit up, set to the event's theme song! Come and spend a magical winter night with Snow Miku♪
▼Click here for details
https://snowmiku.com/2025/location_snow.html
Along with the large That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime snow sculpture, the anime's website revealed voice actors Miho Okasaki and Megumi Toyoguchi (voices of Rimuru and Great Sage respectively) will appear for a special event on the opening day of the Snow Festival. The event will be livestreamed on the "Isekai Channel" on Bandai Namco Filmworks' YouTube channel.
Several other anime franchises announced sculptures at the event. Of note, the Gundam.info X/Twitter account announced a collaboration bust sculpture of the RX-78-2 Gundam (from Mobile Suit Gundam) and the GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) from the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime on December 4. The Nights with a Cat and Odekake Kozame X accounts also revealed a collaboration sculpture featuring Kyuruga (from Night with a Cat) and Kozame-chan (from Odekake Kozame) on December 13.
「2025さっぽろ雪まつり」ガンダム雪像出展＆「GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE -FINAL-」東京・大阪で開催 https://t.co/UbvmO07O8z— ガンダムインフォ (@gundam_info) December 3, 2024
Gundam Snow Sculptures to be exhibited at the 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival & GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE -FINAL- to be Held in Tokyo and Osaka
⛄️コラボ雪像決定⛄️— アニメ『夜は猫といっしょ』公式🐾 (@yoruneko_PR) December 13, 2024
今年も「さっぽろ雪まつり」に#キュルガ と #子ザメちゃん のコラボ雪像が登場⛄️✨
昨年より大きな"中雪像"でお届けします✨
コラボビジュアルと合わせてお楽しみください⛄️
▼期間▼
2025年2月4日〜11日https://t.co/kp4082Oghu#夜は猫といっしょ #おでかけ子ザメ pic.twitter.com/vG3iufvVXW
⛄️Collaborative snow sculpture announcement⛄️
A collaborative snow sculpture between Kyuruga and Kozame-chan appears
At this year's Sapporo Snow Festival⛄️✨
We will deliver the larger "medium-sized snow sculpture" than last year's✨
Please enjoy it together with the collaboration visual⛄️
▼Period▼
February 4 - 11, 2025
https://snowfes.com
⛄️雪まつりコラボビジュアル公開⛄️— 『おでかけ子ザメ』アニメ公式🍍映画化決定🍍 (@kozame_info) December 13, 2024
今年も「さっぽろ雪まつり」に#子ザメちゃん と #キュルガ のコラボ雪像が登場⛄️✨
記念してコラボビジュアルをお届け✨
ぜひ雪まつりに遊びに来てください⛄️https://t.co/gnl9oACDnM#おでかけ子ザメ #夜は猫といっしょ pic.twitter.com/bdcDNHODkV
⛄️Snow Festival collaboration visual released⛄️
A collaborative snow sculpture between Kosame-chan and Kyuruga appears again
At this year's Sapporo Snow Festival⛄️✨
To commemorate this, we present the collaboration visual✨
Please come and enjoy the Snow Festival⛄️
https://snowfes.com
The 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival will be held between February 4 to 11. The sculptures are open to viewing 24 hours a day and the sculptures will be illuminated until 10:00 p.m.
