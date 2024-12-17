2025 Sapporo Snow Festival Announces 2 Massive Anime & Game Sculptures

Image via x.com ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 Sponsor：転スラ製作委員会 Snow Sculpture Model：ＳＴＶ

The Sapporo Snow Festival website announced on Friday that three properties will appear as large- and medium-sized snow sculptures next February. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Monster Hunter Wilds will have large snow sculptures at the STV Square and UHB Family Land respectively, and a medium-sized Snow Miku snow sculpture will be featured at the International Square. The site also notes a small Dark Magician Girl (from Yu-Gi-Oh! ) snow sculpture will be erected in the Art Square.

A large snow sculpture of The White Wraith Arkveld & Palico from Monster Hunter Wilds will appear at the 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival to be held from Tuesday, February 4, 2025!



We hope you enjoy the spectacular snow sculpture that will allow you to experience Monster Hunter Wilds.



※ The image is a sketch of the snow sculpture.

Along with the large That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime snow sculpture, the anime's website revealed voice actors Miho Okasaki and Megumi Toyoguchi (voices of Rimuru and Great Sage respectively) will appear for a special event on the opening day of the Snow Festival. The event will be livestreamed on the "Isekai Channel" on Bandai Namco Filmworks ' YouTube channel.

Several other anime franchises announced sculptures at the event. Of note, the Gundam.info X/ Twitter account announced a collaboration bust sculpture of the RX-78-2 Gundam (from Mobile Suit Gundam ) and the GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) from the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime on December 4. The Nights with a Cat and Odekake Kozame X accounts also revealed a collaboration sculpture featuring Kyuruga (from Night with a Cat) and Kozame-chan (from Odekake Kozame ) on December 13.

Gundam Snow Sculptures to be exhibited at the 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival & GUNDAM NEXT FUTURE -FINAL- to be Held in Tokyo and Osaka

The 2025 Sapporo Snow Festival will be held between February 4 to 11. The sculptures are open to viewing 24 hours a day and the sculptures will be illuminated until 10:00 p.m.