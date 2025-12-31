Ahare! Meisaku-kun Franchise Announces New Anime in 2026

New series to broadcast on TV

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Ahare! Meisaku-kun anime shorts announced on Thursday the series will receive a new anime for TV broadcast in 2026.









The series held its first exhibition in the Shibuya PARCO building in Tokyo in November 2022 and featured an original exclusive anime titled " Bolt, Bu Yamerutteyo " (Bolt, Said He Would Quit the Club).

The first television anime premiered in April 2016 during NHK Educational TV's Beat World variety show with 39 five-minute episodes. AnimeLog (Anilog) began streaming the anime on its global YouTube channel in November 2020.

AnimeLog describes the series:

Once upon a time, there was a prestigious school called "Ryugu Elementary School" that produced many famous characters. One day, an ordinary boy named "Matsuda Meisaku" entered Ryugu Elementary School. Will he be able to graduate from the school as a masterpiece character, surrounded by a lot of strong characters such as 'Sweetie' who is super stupid and high-tension, 'Musubi' who is mad and called 'Onigiri', 'Nokio' who is a narcissist and calls himself a robot, and 'Bolt' who is obviously faster than a rabbit?

The anime's sixth season premiered in April 2021, and aired until the following March. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

The staff of the anime launched a Makuake crowdfunding campaign for a new season of the anime in April 2022, and the campaign met its goal on the same day. The project raised 19,938,500 yen (about US$145,800) by the time it ended in June of the same year. The new season premiered in August 2022.