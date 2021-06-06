Crunchyroll Simulcasts Ahare! Meisaku-kun Anime

Company will stream new episode every Friday at 6:00 a.m. EDT

Crunchyroll began streaming simulcasts of the Ahare! Meisaku-kun anime shorts in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States on Friday. The company is streaming episode 203 (the first episode of the sixth season), and will add more episodes at a later date as well as add a new episode every Friday at 6:00 a.m. EDT.

The anime's sixth season premiered during NHK Educational TV's Beat World variety show on April 2.

Kensho Ono , Takuya Eguchi , Masaki Satō, and comedy duos Nasunakanishi and Ushiro City are continuing to voice roles in the anime.

AnimeLog (Anilog) began streaming the anime on its global YouTube channel in November.

AnimeLog describes the series:

Once upon a time, there was a prestigious school called "Ryugu Elementary School" that produced many famous characters. One day, an ordinary boy named "Matsuda Meisaku" entered Ryugu Elementary School. Will he be able to graduate from the school as a masterpiece character, surrounded by a lot of strong characters such as 'Sweetie' who is super stupid and high-tension, 'Musubi' who is mad and called 'Onigiri', 'Nokio' who is a narcissist and calls himself a robot, and 'Bolt' who is obviously faster than a rabbit?

The show premiered in April 2016 during Beat World with 39 five-minute episodes.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)