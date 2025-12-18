It's Coop and Chris's turn to open their editorial gifts! Will they find diamonds or coal?

Chris

Well, Coop, looks like it's our turn in the TWIA Christmas party. And just as Steve and Lucas started with seasonally appropriate peepers, I can also ring us in with some holly jolly heterochromia. Never say we aren't dedicated to the reason for the season here.

Coop

You're absolutely right, Chris, David Bowie does rule. Oh, wait...this isn't a column about cool folks with heterochromia. We're actually here for another delightful round of Secret Santa shenanigans, courtesy of our benevolent editor overlords—Lynzee Loveridge and Rebecca Silverman. But given one of the shows I was gifted, shouldn't I say "goddesses" instead?

Lynzee and Rebecca, pictured above, have been generally great about throwing out recommendations and reminders for the column all year, so it only seemed fair to throw them our Lists of Shame and see what they picked out. And what they inflicted on us via their own tastes. I feel like I learned something about my bosses just from some of the stuff they chose to "gift" me.

Sentai Filmworks sales, a kind gift from Lynzee, and this really nice eBay seller Lauren Orsini told me about, it looks like you've got some good ones to choose from! That Haikyuu!! disc is totally legit, isn't it? Whenever it comes to a recommendation from these two, I often find myself engulfed by emotion or experiencing a work that I'd normally veer away from on my own. To find out exactly who made me feel what, why don't you pick out the first tape, Chris? Between the recent sales, a kind gift from Lynzee, and this really nice eBay seller Lauren Orsini told me about, it looks like you've got some good ones to choose from!

Haikyuu!! is also the only of those shows I have full and proper experience with, myself, so why don't you set that one up first, Coop? Mostly because I'm shocked a sports anime die-hard like yourself hadn't experienced the good Volleybois before.

© H.Furudate / Shueisha,”HAIKYU!!”Project,MBS © H.Furudate / Shueisha,”HAIKYU!!”Project,MBS I'd be more than happy to spike your serve, Chris!

I can already sense a lot of double entendres overall in this column, so we might want to ration things out.

During last year's gift giving bonanza, I could tell that your time with The First Slam Dunk had you champing at the bit to share the good word of the Volleybois with me. It's funny, because my first impression of Haikyuu!! was completely colored by my time with Takehiko Inoue's ballin' classic. Be it the spunky redhead wearing a #10 jersey, the stuck-up hotshot, or the practice match with powerful rivals, I couldn't stop mentally listing off the ways Haikyuu!! riffs off the Dunk formula. The first episode of the series could be thematically compared to The First in some ways, even though the Volleybois beat Inoue to the punch on that one. As one of three wise men once said, "F it, we ball."

A lot of these formative genres, such as sports anime, inform each other in ways I noticed with my own gifts.

Most creators in the sports genre would probably be lying to you if they said they didn't take a note from Ashita no Joe, Aim for the Ace!, or Slam Dunk, to name a few. I feel that most sport titles have this tendency to riff on the greats before firmly establishing their own direction, and Haikyuu!! is a little more of a slow burn in this case.

You can definitely feel it was operating on what was modern Shonen Jump pacing at the time, yeah.

However, the series' opening quintet of episodes establishes its own distinct tone slowly but surely—especially when introduced to the other dudes on the Karasuno team. The team's captain, Daichi, stood out to me quickly as a character who can flip the heel switch at any time, but he uses it to push his teammates (Hinata and Kageyama specifically) into reaching toward their true potential. Now, that's how you do a heel. I did wonder a few times if the pace of the manga would be more my speed, but we'll have to see on that one.

The long-form nature of the story lends itself to slowly getting to know the other team members, whether it's seeing how Daichi operates or, speaking of heels, figuring out just what Tsukishima's damage is. Not that they all need so many complexities. Tanaka is the best boy simply because he is Tanaka. Easy.

© H.Furudate / Shueisha,”HAIKYU!!”Project,MBS I almost thought Kageyama was going to slug Tsukishima before their "please let us into the club" game. And Tanaka is a lovable dork, but Sugawara had me with this perfectly timed door slam.

My sister and I rewound that bit three times the first time we watched it; we were laughing so hard. It's unbeatable.

Same! On that note, I was also pleasantly surprised by how sharp the humor is in these early episodes. It's really the physicality of the character animation that sold it for me. With all that in mind, I'm sure I'll be returning to Haikyuu!! in the near future via one medium or another. Thought it won't be on DVD or Blu-ray, because damn... The first few seasons are not only out of print, but also easily go for US$90 to US$300. With that horrific financial revelation out of the way, what's first for the pickin's on your end?

One of these things is not like the others, at least in the format I sampled it in, anyway. There are three Christmas gifts for Chris under the Christmas Chris here! In the spirit of giving you led with, I'll have you choose which one I open first.

Wow, it sure is a real CHRIStmas in the Farris house this year! In the spirit of the innuendo that kicked off my first gift, it's time to rock out with your Dezaki out.

So Dear Brother was Rebecca's first Rebecca-mendation, finally prompting me to crack into this Blu-ray set I've had. Dear Brother is one of those series that's legendary among both my peers and the broader oldhead anime scene overall. And as a lover of melodrama and the extremely normal schoolgirls that enact it, I'd always known I'd love it if I just checked it out. And love it I did! Do? I plowed through the first five episodes in time for this column, and I'm absolutely going back for more of Riyoko Ikeda's tale of the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows of high school socialites. Lynzee is also in this one, for some reason. Dezaki is quickly becoming a Christmas tradition in my household, after you gifted me Aim for the Ace! last year.

I want to say I'd first encountered Dear Brother while flicking through RetroCrush in the spring of 2021. The main splash art (pictured above) looked like nothing else on the platform and sucked me in right away. I couldn't believe that something this lush and magnificent had been made on an early 90s TV anime budget...and that's when I first learned the name "Ozamu Dezaki." Hell of a first impression, eh? But over the past four years, I haven't actually circled back around to finish the series. According to an old note on my phone, I'd left off around episode 19. Why? When I talk with folks about Dear Brother, I always describe it as an "incredibly rich meal" that you've got to pace yourself with. Given the subject matter at play (including but not limited to suicidal ideation, drug abuse, and bullying), it's a series I wouldn't recommend if you're not in the greatest of headspaces. She just likes to keep us on our toes, I think...

Like I said, I'm only five episodes in and things are already getting heated. It's funny, of course, because when I think of Dezaki, I think of him doing work on something like Aim for the Ace!, where his directorial abilities can really complement stretching...thinner animation resources as effectively as possible via stylization. So imagine my surprise when I popped in Dear Brother and saw how lush this thing looked! Even the trademark postcard memories feel less like an embellishment and more like an attractive garnish on top of that rich meal. And speaking of Aim for the Ace!, it is interesting to clock some parallels out the gate between Dear Brother and those turbulent tennis times. Primarily the inciting plot point of seemingly average girl Nanako getting drafted into a highly desired school activity (an elite social club known as the Sorority, in this case) is so similar to what happens to Hiromi at the start of Aim for the Ace! (and by extension, Noriko in Gunbuster). Though at this point, I can understand that this is just something of a common trope in the annals of classic shoujo, which makes a formative work like this so neat to watch on top of just being darn entertaining. And yes, also intense.

Those parallels are the most fascinating thing about Dear Brother to me. It's almost as if Dezaki's using an adaptation to directly reflect on another adaptation he helmed twenty years earlier. The stark, almost one-to-one comparisons that can be drawn make me wonder if that was intentional. Because when you start seeing vengeful girls with yellow ribbons in their hair running around in both shows, it becomes too specific to chalk up to a trope. Even if the source materials come from two different shoujo authors.

You could say the same about so many shonen standbys. Riyoko Ikeda is Riyoko Ikeda, so I think she's allowed to do whatever she wants within the framework she was so influential in. This includes stuff like girls' school "Prince" character, who is, of course, named Kaoru. There's volleyball again. More parallels!

© Sumika Yamamoto・TMS © NHK/NEP/Riyoko Ikeda Productions/Tezuka Productions The source material itself is just as you say, but it's the Dezaki factor specific to this adaptation that has my tinfoil hat running hot. Again, vengeful girls with yellow ribbons in their hair...

Parallels aside, I am impressed with the ways Dear Brother innovates. Knowing what bits I knew about the show before, I wouldn't have predicted that the "Brother" Nanako wrote her letters to had his own part of the plot with its own twists unfurling. This show's so dramatic, its framing device has drama. Plus, I get to watch Kaoru wrecking fools and Saint-Just tripping out. I get how this can be a lot for some people, but I'm having a great time, and I can't wait to check out more.

Just you wait, brother... You're in for one of the richest melodramatic soups known to man. Before you run off to figure out the ingredients, what's the next tape I'm checking out?

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ? © Fujino Omori-SB Creative Corp./Danmachi Project How about you let me know,

I'll admit, the first episode didn't inspire a ton of confidence in me. As we've talked about before in this column, I'm not all that crazy about light novel fantasy. I do enjoy the occasional Dungeons and Dragons-flavored series, but it's got to click with me on a personal level instead of prattling on endlessly about its world-building. The initial setup of tomato-kun falls in love with the girl who saves him from a rough-looking CG minotaur felt like something I'd read many times before—even more so when Hestia and the gaggle of sexy fantasy ladies keep throwing themselves at him. However, the inclusion of Hestia and the many mythological gods turned me around on DanMachi. In most mythologies, the gods are these jealous, self-absorbed jerks who love to bed random mortals and cause as much trouble as they possibly can for their enemies. And they're up to their nonsense in spades here. I feel it might not be a great idea, but Rebecca's second gift (alongside Haiyku!!) surprised me.

Well, it's good to know it doesn't just feel like it's stringing you along at the start. I'll admit that string and the fact that it's got litRPG baked-in game mechanics is still about all I know about DanMachi, and the latter element will always be a turn-off. But I also know this series has kept truckin' for so many successive seasons now, and earned accolades from critics and viewers. So I admit it's probably not fair to judge it based on the failings of its derivatives. Or at least it's a case where we didn't know how good we had it, given how far seasonal litRPG light novel shovelware has fallen.

The core relationship between Bell and Hestia grew on me over the course of the show's opening trio of episodes. It went from "I see you don't have a lifeguard at your beach" and "But this is a bathtub" to cementing that these two have a strong relationship that's built on more than her wanting to jump his bones. That relationship is smartly put to the test, too, when some godly grievances pit the pair against a powerful monster with Robocop goggles. I had a feeling that Rebecca was trying to steer me toward a series I'd never touch, and I'm glad she did. I might not be locked in for the whole DanMachi ride, but I'll see how the first season wraps up at the very least. The gods are really the best part of this one. Love these freaks. I tell you, I always groan when I see a character sheet in one of these series.

See, having some potent personality and world-building elements beyond the stock RPG Maker stuff really goes a long way toward selling stuff like this. And yeah, getting pointed at shows we might not watch under our own motivation is a big part of recommendations in this spirit of holiday giving. Especially when they are this impactful on major genres like DanMachi is. Makes me less trepidatious to check it out myself if I ever have to for the sake of a column or something, I'll say.

© Fujino Omori-SB Creative Corp./Danmachi Project © Fujino Omori-SB Creative Corp./Danmachi Project Also, as someone who's edited a light novel or two, it's very satisfying to see a series poke fun at those times when you're probably going too far with the cat puns.

Ah, the fun kind of self-awareness, as opposed to the exhausting referential type these series so often have. I'm glad you wound up enjoying yourself! Now, did you want to make like a cat and knock another gift down from my pile for us to bat around?

A little birdy once told me that you love yourself some rap and hip hop, so I'm curious how you feel about Hypnosis Mic , considering your classics degree's worth of knowledge on the subjects.

I don't know if I'd call myself a degree-holder from the bar association, but I am a fan, and I'd always been curious about HypMic based on that subject matter and the hype it drummed up for itself ahead of the anime's release in 2020. Also, Lynzee was cool enough to gift me a Blu-ray as part of this column, which was an absolutely cackle-worthy delivery to get.

"the bar association"

Yep, you've won the column tonight, Chris.

I laughed too hard at that.

I try, even if it'll be a long time before I can really go toe-to-toe in a freestyle battle. HypMic is one of those musical multimedia projects like my beloved BanG Dream! and D4DJ, so I'm at home in that structure. This also necessitates it having just a bunch of boys. A smorgasbord of street-style fellas of so many stripes. And I get it. I like guys as much as the next dude, and a marketing push like this means you need to shotgun-blast the archetypes out there to capture as many eyeballs as possible. There's a requisite cute pink-haired one, but how can I not love the perpetually exhausted office-worker guy? This does mean the first episode makes for a rough first impression, as these kinds of projects often do, since it's just an exercise in throwing all the guys at you at once alongside the background of this odd woman-led anti-man manipulation based on the absurdity of magical rap battles. Meaning said raps are the main action they need to impress the audience, and...well...I said I'm no expert, but I've got enough experience to know these aren't the best beats out there.

HypMic has hit my osmosis zone enough to interest me in seeing what's all about, but this might not be up my alley with that in mind. Doesn't help either that Subaru Kimura is supposedly heavily involved in the series (both as an actor and songwriter), mostly due to the blackface allegations (and an alleged photo) that surrounded him at the time of Kamen Rider Revice's premiere in 2021. I wasn't happy when I found out after the fact that he'd played Hanamichi in The First Slam Dunk. When you consider that HypMic is centered around an art form that's so intertwined with Black culture, the whole situation has my stomach churning.

At least the guy Kimura's playing in this series isn't him posing as a different ethnicity. I will give credit to HypMic that it doesn't come off like it's directly lifting the Black American culture that formed Hip-Hop here, and is instead a very Japanese-culture-based series. The different crews each represent a different district, like Ikebukuro or Shibuya, with all the lovingly stereotypical traits you'd expect to find in a homegrown handling of that. Now, whether the rhymes within are similarly reflective of those local styles, I can't say as much, since Japanese rap isn't something I have as much experience with. What I can say is the main complaint I saw about the rapping in this show from others when it first premiered: these guys have almost no flow. I get the impression a lot of them were picked to be able to pull off the multi-threat of being voice actors, live performers, and decent enough rappers, but most of their verses have very stiff readings of the rhymes, and I feel like there's at least one guy in every crew whose job it is to just clumsily ramble quickly over the backbeat with little sense of actual rhythm.

So, I'd imagine that this might be one for the pretty boy enjoyers more than the hip hop aficionados, then?

Oh, almost certainly! Just as I enjoyed Love Live! without digging most of the music, the trick with HypMic is that once it's past the initial barrage of introductions and the boys aren't spitting mid over the entire episode, it becomes a pretty entertaining show in its absurdist way. Give me a robber hijacking a restaurant with an explosive vest of microphones or the Shinjuku guys stumbling into a murder-mystery any day, I'll eat this kind of irreverence up. Also, much like Love Live!, the production carries things pretty well, even if these guys are hardly Jurassic 5 or Del the Funky Homosapien. The kara

It seems the hypnosis has been at least somewhat successful.

© Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee I am simply not immune to cute boys, even if their rhymes are weak. In some cases, it can even be endearing. And speaking of which, I seem to recall a lot of people being endeared to the subject of your third gift...

Ranking of Kings hit my mailbox, I'd noticed a note from Lynzee that read "Bojji will make you cry," and he absolutely did. © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee Ranking of Kings feels like an anime out of time, something that would be more at home with the likes of Future Boy Conan and the World Masterpiece Theater series. It even reminded me of recent Western-made cartoons like The Owl House and Amphibia, alongside the many Disney Renaissance classics. This little cartoon about the prince who's out to prove everyone wrong hit a deep emotional chord with me. © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee So, whenhit my mailbox, I'd noticed a note from Lynzee that read "Bojji will make you cry," and he absolutely did.feels like an anime out of time, something that would be more at home with the likes ofand theseries. It even reminded me of recent Western-made cartoons likeand, alongside the many Disney Renaissance classics. This little cartoon about the prince who's out to prove everyone wrong hit a deep emotional chord with me.

© Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee I mean, I could compare it to other cartoons of that contemporary era you mentioned, if only because Bojji really does resemble one Steve Universe.

Adventure Time charm now that I think about it... © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee But more than anything else, the constant scrutiny Bojji finds himself under for being hard-of-hearing and non-speaking clawed away at my heart. I can't properly understand his lived experiences, but I can relate to being the little boy who's desperately trying to keep it together after being harshly shouted at. I've spoken of this before while Spacewalking With You , but I grew up having a lot of problems with emotional regulation. Being dressed down when you're not even sure of what's going on and waiting for the right time to bawl is something I'll never forget. But seeing Bojji push his way through it all, and realize that there are people who really do care for him felt oddly healing to the child still within me. You know, it does have the occasionalcharm now that I think about it...But more than anything else, the constant scrutiny Bojji finds himself under for being hard-of-hearing and non-speaking clawed away at my heart. I can't properly understand his lived experiences, but I can relate to being the little boy who's desperately trying to keep it together after being harshly shouted at. I've spoken of this before while covering , but I grew up having a lot of problems with emotional regulation. Being dressed down when you're not even sure of what's going on and waiting for the right time to bawl is something I'll never forget. But seeing Bojji push his way through it all, and realize that there are people who really do care for him felt oddly healing to the child still within me.

Ranking of Kings is one of those shows I watched a bit of as it was airing, but didn't keep up with, even as so many of my peers were raving about it. I can still clearly remember the emotional effect of that premiere episode, though. To say nothing of being wowed by Wit Studio 's brilliant animated adaptation of Sōsuke Tōka 's idiosyncratic manga art. © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee I'm glad to see it's still being recommended by those who watched it. This feels like such a unique series that shouldn't fade as simply a great seasonal anime. is one of those shows I watched a bit of as it was airing, but didn't keep up with, even as so many of my peers were raving about it. I can still clearly remember the emotional effect of that premiere episode, though. To say nothing of being wowed by's brilliant animated adaptation of's idiosyncratic manga art.I'm glad to see it's still being recommended by those who watched it. This feels like such a unique series that shouldn't fade as simply a great seasonal anime.

Ranking of Kings became one of the most deeply affecting works I've experienced this year. Not to mention that it stands apart from most of it contemporaries by being unshackled by the modern preconceptions of what anime "should look like." I'll most likely end up grabbing the second half of the season and finishing it all up within the next couple of weeks. © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee Ranking of Kings is so wonderfully moving, horrific, and healing, I can't wait to see where it goes next. © Sōsuke Tōka, KADOKAWA / Anime "Ranking of Kings" Production Committee I hadn't even gotten into all the political intrigue either. I'll just say "Daida" is a weird way to spell "Joffrey." Absolutely. Within the span of four episodes,became one of the most deeply affecting works I've experienced this year. Not to mention that it stands apart from most of it contemporaries by being unshackled by the modern preconceptions of what anime "should look like." I'll most likely end up grabbing the second half of the season and finishing it all up within the next couple of weeks.is so wonderfully moving, horrific, and healing, I can't wait to see where it goes next.I hadn't even gotten into all the political intrigue either. I'll just say "Daida" is a weird way to spell "Joffrey."

You (and Lynzee) are absolutely making me think I need to re-pick up Ranking of Kings . For all the slag I talk about the seasonal churn and the forgettable chaff that results, it's great to be reminded that there are still modern classics being made that stand the test of time.

Ranking of Kings would hit me this hard when I randomly saw the series' I can't think of many recent shows that've hit me on such a visceral level. I didn't knowwould hit me this hard when I randomly saw the series' second opening a few years back. And with that, what's the last gift in the Silverman satchel on your end?

Love Stage!! , and much love to Rebecca, but I'm still not sure how many quote marks I need to put around "gift" in this case. © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee That would be the illustrious, and much love to Rebecca, but I'm still not sure how many quote marks I need to put around "gift" in this case.

More like "Loathe Stage," amiright?

Ranking of Kings to cap our Christmas cavalcade with this terrifically trashy romp. © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee Amusingly enough, Love Stage!! is a series I do have some prior awareness of. My sister was a big fan of this show when it came out in 2014, and assures me it is great. That frame of Izumi getting stripped is burned into my memory because she used it on her social media for ages. © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee I don't know that I can say it's that bad! At the very least, it's extremely funny to follow up the prestige powerhouse ofto cap our Christmas cavalcade with this terrifically trashy romp.Amusingly enough,is a series I do have some prior awareness of. My sister was a big fan of this show when it came out in 2014, and assures me it is great. That frame of Izumi getting stripped is burned into my memory because she used it on her social media for ages.

That moment when that image becomes the thumbnail for this column.

© 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee Izumi's brother Shogo is voiced by DAIGO , notable for also appearing in the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime, and as the future version of Kamen Rider Gotchard in Kamen Rider Gotchard. That's neat! © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee Less neat is his fixation on brotherly love with Izumi, but by the standards of Love Stage!! 's bizarro BL world, that's not even that objectionable. I mean, it technically is showing a gift being unwrapped. On that note, so long as I'm here...yes, boys are cute.Izumi's brother Shogo is voiced by, notable for also appearing in theanime, and as the future version ofin. That's neat!Less neat is his fixation onwith Izumi, but by the standards of's bizarroworld, that's not even that objectionable.

Yaoi Zaoi, Mike Wazowski! Zaoi, Mike Wazowski!

Love Stage!! does love to advance its relationship via rough seme Ryoma being a jerk to Izumi (while also being homophobic at first) before whirling around to attempted sexual assault. Like you do. © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee Is it "good"? Not necessarily, but it is entertaining in an absurd way that moves fast enough to not let you dwell on the issues in a show that took itself halfway more seriously. One minute, Ryoma is questioning his orientation and intentions toward Izumi, the next minute, he's gushing over him because he finessed him into cosplaying SpongeBob. © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee I can see why this thing was probably a blast to watch week-to-week with other people. In line with other exploitation entries like this,does love to advance its relationship via rough seme Ryoma being a jerk to Izumi (while also being homophobic at first) before whirling around to attempted sexual assault. Like you do.Is it "good"? Not necessarily, but it is entertaining in an absurd way that moves fast enough to not let you dwell on the issues in a show that took itself halfway more seriously. One minute, Ryoma is questioning his orientation and intentions toward Izumi, the next minute, he's gushing over him because he finessed him into cosplaying SpongeBob.I can see why this thing was probably a blast to watch week-to-week with other people.

Tom Kenny . I see what you mean, especially when the one friend with all the voices starts reading all of Izumi's lines with their best

and watched Citrus ; I'm not averse to trashy, melodramatic queer fiction. I suspect Rebecca gifted me Love Stage!! just so she'd have one more person to relish the reactions of. Or possibly because she knows that, like Izumi, I am also a cute boy who appreciates magical girls. © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee Either way, I already got like halfway through this brisk, ten-episode series, so I'll probably end up finishing it. I've got multiple people counting on me. I readwatched; I'm not averse to trashy, melodramatic queer fiction. I suspect Rebecca gifted mejust so she'd have one more person to relish the reactions of. Or possibly because she knows that, like Izumi, I am also a cute boy who appreciates magical girls.Either way, I already got like halfway through this brisk, ten-episode series, so I'll probably end up finishing it. I've got multiple people counting on me.

© H.Furudate / Shueisha,”HAIKYU!!”Project,MBS Whatever happened to tuba girl? Sounds like a perfect show for cracking open a cold one with the gang and having a trashy fun time. And to end this round of gift giving, I leave you all with one final question...Whatever happened to tuba girl?

Sound! Euphonium for TWIAmas next year, and you can learn about the band club! © 2014 Eiki Eiki, Taishi Zaō / KADOKAWA Shoten / "LOVE STAGE!!" Production Committee Maybe if you're good, Santa will give youfor TWIAmas next year, and you can learn about the band club!

And then, I can be at least 1/100th as cool as Pedro Eustache.