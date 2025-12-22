Tsukasa Furokawa's I Can't Choose A Childhood Friend! Manga Ends on January 22

Manga launched in July 2024

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Osananajimi o Erabenai!

The January 2026 issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that's) will end in the magazine's next issue on January 22.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

For Yu Suzukaze, reuniting with the childhood friend he adored feels like a dream come true. After ten long years apart, they can finally enjoy high school life together. But it turns out, this girl isn't exactly “single”!

Furokawa launched the manga in Gangan Joker in July 2024. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume on June 20.

Kanae Nakanishi and Furokawa launched The God of Time ( Jikan no Kami-sama ) manga Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service on May 22, and ended it on August 28. Shueisha published the manga's second and final volume on October 3. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service published the manga in English.