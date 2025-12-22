Digimon Beatbreak Anime's Trailer Reveals December 27 Debut for English Dub

Toei Animation announced on Monday that Crunchyroll will begin streaming the first five episodes of the English dub for DIGIMON BEATBREAK , the new television anime for the Digimon franchise , on December 27. The company streamed an English trailer, and it reveals the dub cast:

The English dub stars:

Image via Digimon Beatbreak anime's website ©Akiyoshi Hongo，Toei Animation

The anime premiered on October 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

The anime's "Tactics Arc" will begin on January 4.

The show's website describes the story:

"e-Pulse," which is generated by human thoughts and emotions, was used as the energy source for the AI support device "Sapotama." From the shadows of this remarkable development, terrifying monsters appear. Digimon are living beings that evolve by consuming e-Pulse. Tomoro Tenma is drawn into an extraordinary experience after meeting Gekkomon, who suddenly appears from his Sapotama. While living together with Kyo Sawashiro and other members of the bounty hunting team "Glowing Dawn," Tomoro renews his resolve. What new future will be forged by humans and Digimon?

Miyu Irino stars in the series as Tomoro Tenma, along with Megumi Han as Gekkomon.

Hiroaki Miyamoto ( One Piece director episodes 352-679, One Piece Film Gold , Star Twinkle Precure ) is directing the anime at Toei Animation . Ryota Yamaguchi ( Sailor Moon Stars , Medabots , Dokidoki! Precure ) is in charge of series composition. Takahiro Kojima is the character designer, with Kenji Watanabe credited for Digimon design. Akihiro Asanuma is credited for animation Digimon design. Ayaka Kami is the art director, and Sayoko Yokoyama is the color designer. Yusuke Osone is the CG director. Tomoyuki Ishiyama is the compositing director, while Eiichi Nishimura is the editor. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music. Fuji TV , Yomiko Advertising, and Toei Animation are credited for production.

The first Digimon Adventure television anime series premiered in 1999. The Digimon Adventure 02 sequel anime series then aired in 2000-2001. The 50-episode Digimon Frontier anime aired in Japan from April 2002 to March 2003. The Digimon Ghost Game anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 68th episode in March 2023.