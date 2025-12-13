This Premium Initial D Toy Recreates the AE86 ... Dashboard

With a paper cup, of course

Image via takaratomymall.jp ©TOMY ©しげの秀一／講談社

Takara Tomy celebrates the 30th anniversary of the popular auto sports manga series Initial D with four new additions to its Tomica Premium Unlimited brand of toy cars this month. The highlights are the "Steering View" version of the Toyota AE86 Trueno and Mazda FD3S RX-7, each with a full replica of the car's dashboard as seen in the first manga volume.

Takara Tomy is also releasing the Nissan Silvia S13 with Akina RedSuns decals and a matching-scale model of the Fujiwara Tofu Shop. The shop's windows can light up with silhouettes of the main lead Takumi and his father Bunta to recreate famous scenes from the manga.

Image via takaratomymall.jp ©TOMY ©しげの秀一／講談社

The Steering View AE86 Trueno and FD3S RX-7 retail for 4,730 yen each, the Nissan Silvia S13 for 1,430 yen, and the model of Fujiwara Tofu Shop for 5,280 yen (about US$30, US$9, and US$34, respectively).