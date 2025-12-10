Dara-san of Reiwa Horror Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime in 2026

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that Haruomi Tomotsuka 's Dara-san of Reiwa ( Reiwa no Dara-san ) manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in 2026.

Tadato Suzuki ( Gushing Over Magical Girls ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Koichi Kikuta ( KONOSUBA series and film, Tamayomi , Blue Reflection Ray ) is designing the characters. Rei Ishizuka is composing the music. Lantis is credited for music production.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Clouds blacken the sky and sheets of rain turn the mountain forest into a treacherous maze... A landslide crushes a razor wire fence, and buries a “NO TRESPASSING” sign... Two young siblings wander into a dark world where they do not belong, and a long, horrid shadow rears up to meet them— Anyway, so that's how we met Dara-san! She might look kinda scary, but just wait until you get to know her! "Look, I'm a god of misfortune, okay!? Aren't you kids gonna freak out about my grotesque visage!?"

Tomotsuka began drawing the manga on their Twitter (now known as X) account in October 2019, and was later releasing compiled book volumes of the manga at Comic Market ( Comiket ). Kadokawa began releasing the manga on its ComicWalker website in March 2022. Kadokawa released the manga's sixth volume on June 23, and will release a seventh volume on December 23. Yen Press released the first volume in English on June 24.

Sources: Dara-san of Reiwa anime's website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.