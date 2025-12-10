Seven Seas Licenses Flirting with my Bear-like Boyfriend, Slime Saint, Wonder Cats, More Manga

Seven Seas announced the following manga licenses on Wednesday:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Akari Tsuchihashi

Flirting with my Bear-like Boyfriend

Akari TsuchihashiOctober 2026 (2-volume omnibus)They first met one rainy evening, when Kyou saved Rina from a dangerous creep. Ever since then, they've been together. Kyou adores the small and cute Rina who fits in his arms like a dream, while she is constantly flustered and wowed by Kyou's size—in every sense. But can their desire and love be enough to keep Rina safe and away from her complicated family life?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Aira Yao, Umashi

(story),(art)November 2026When a curious slime monster comes across a fresh corpse, an opportunity presents itself: take over the body and become a human. Easy, right? Except, the body that the slime took belongs to Lady Jelly, a heinous, unhinged young noblewoman whose villainous personality may be the reason why her corpse ended up in the forest. There's no turning back for this slime—the only thing she can do is turn this villainess into a beloved saint! But if her true nature as a slime is discovered, this dream will be over before it even starts. Can a simple slime change Lady Jelly's reputation and keep herself alive in order to become a beloved saintess? Or is this weak creature doomed to stay at the bottom of the food chain forever?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Sasami Nitori

Wonder Cats

July 2026A delightful collection of humorous short stories full of cats, dogs, axolotls, water fleas, and more! It includes manga that were originally posted online, and some never seen before!

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Natsue Shiomi, Daichi Matsuse

December 2026Kano Yuri is frustrated by her unchanging, boring life. After fighting with her mother, she decides to run away, hoping to find a new purpose. But when she spends the night in an air-raid shelter, she wakes up in a completely different time!

Alone in a time that's not hers, she meets a handsome Kamikaze pilot who could help her—if her feelings don't get in the way. Just what lies in store for this modern girl and soldier from the past?



Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Ei Tozaki

Follow That Kiss

Ei TozakiOctober 2026Twenty-year-old Kouta works at a local guest house, and when a new part-timer joins the staff, he's mortified to learn it's someone he never thought he'd see again—his junior high classmate, Chizuru. Not only do these two share a past, they've shared a kiss, albeit one that only happened because of a "punishment game." Thanks to that, Kouta assumes Chizuru wants nothing to do with him. Yet the moment these two former classmates are alone together, Chizuru kisses Kouta again, then confesses he took the job just to be with him! Is this another cruel prank, or a chance to start over?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas © Tsukamu Yoriwake

November 2026To be an adventurer means facing dangerous monsters for riches and rewards. But not every mission is a successful one, and not every adventurer makes it out. That's where Nemu comes in. As a corpse bearer, Nemu is tasked with finding fallen fighters and slaughtered supports in the very dungeon that killed them. It's a dangerous job with a bad reputation, but to Nemu, it's just a paycheck. One day while on a job, she runs into Garensis, an injured explorer who seems fascinated by her. Suddenly, her usually solitary run becomes far noisier.

Searching for his sister, Garensis is sure that he'll be successful if he sticks with Nemu and tags along, despite her indifference. But he'll find that there's much more to the role of corpse bearer than just fetching the dead… if Nemu lets him.



Seven Seas also announced an audiobook for Wu Shui Bu Du's My Husband and I Sleep in a Coffin with narration by Robert Wang.

Source: Press releases