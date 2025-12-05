Gundam GQuuuuuX, Switch 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, Keiko Toda Win Yahoo! Japan Search Awards

The anime series Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX , newly released video game system Nintendo Switch 2, popular video game Monster Hunter Wilds, and voice actor Keiko Toda took home victories in the anime, product, video game, and voice actor categories, respectively, in the Yahoo! Japan Search Awards 2025 on Wednesday. The live-action film Kokuho beat out the first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film in the film category. The awards recognize the search terms that garnered the biggest rise in hits this year, compared to last year.

Image via x.com

Following the announcement of winners, Toda thanked Yahoo! Japan and posted a photo of her winner's' plaque.

Image via x.com ©戸田恵子

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX beat out The Apothecary Diaries , Sakamoto Days , Takopi's Original Sin , and You and Idol Precure♪ in the anime category

Image via search.yahoo.co.jp

In the products category, Japanese donut chain Mister Donut's new soft, mochi-inspired Mocchirin donut took #2, while the offroad vehicle Suzuki Jimny Nomade came in third. Expo 2025 mascot character Myakumyaku's merchandise landed at #4, with the Toyota Crown Estate sedan taking fifth place.

Image via search.yahoo.co.jp

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket and Pokémon Legends Z-A trailed Monster Hunter Wilds in the video games category, with Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and Mario Kart World taking the fourth and fifth spots.

Image via search.yahoo.co.jp

The top five winners in the Yahoo! Japan Search Awards 2025 voice actor category are Toda, Takeshi Kusao , Kenjirō Tsuda , Sumi Shimamoto , and Kōichi Yamadera :

Image via search.yahoo.co.jp

Japanese films Kokuho and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle reigned in the top two spots of the film category. Third and fourth were taken by American films Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Wicked, and the live-action film of the Under Ninja manga rounded out the top five.

Image via search.yahoo.co.jp

Yahoo! Japan determines its Search Awards from the number of searches for a particular term compared to the year before. The people, products, and media that receive the most drastic increase in searches compared to the previous year receive awards. The awards tally search data from January 1, 2025 to November 1, 2025.

Update: The Suzuki Jimny Nomade was written as "Suzuki Jimmy Nomade." The error has been corrected.