Junko's Shirayuki Yume to n-Nin no Yume Kareshi Manga Ends on January 6

Manga launched in October 2024

Image via Amazon © Junko, Akita Shoten

The January 2026 issue of Akita Publishing 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Friday that Junko 's Shirayuki Yume to n-Nin no Yume Kareshi (Yume Shirayuki and the ## Dream Boyfriends) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on January 6.

The story revolves around Yume, who once indulged in an imaginary romance with the dream boyfriends she conjured in her notebook. She grew out of her imaginary romance as she became an ordinary member of society until something unbelievable happened one day.

Junko launched the manga in Monthly Princess in October 2024. Akita Publishing released the manga's second compiled book volume on August 18.

Junko ended the Star-Crossed!! ( Wota Doru: Oshi ga Watashi de Watashi ga Oshi de ) manga in September 2020. The artist launched the manga in June 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing released the four-volume manga digitally.

Junko launched the Kiss Him, Not Me ( Watashi ga Motete Dōsunda ) manga in Bessatsu Friend in 2013 and ended it in February 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 14th and final compiled volume in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll released the manga as chapters debuted in Japan, and Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in print. Junko published a side-story chapter for the manga in June 2018.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub .