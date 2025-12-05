'There Was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, So I Tried Confessing to Her' TV Anime Reveals Hiyori Omiya's Ending Theme in Main Promo Video

Yoshino performs opening theme song 'Lavish!!' for anime premiering on January 6

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Suisei 's Yūsha Party ni Kawaii Ko ga Itanode, Kokuhaku Shite Mita ( There Was a Cute Girl in the Hero's Party, So I Tried Confessing to Her ) light novel series and Kairi 's manga adaptation revealed a main promotional video on Friday that reveals its ending theme song and previews its opening theme song.

Yoshino is performing the opening theme song "Lavish!!," and Hiyori Omiya is performing the ending theme song "Kimi Kōryaku Game" (Capturing You Game).

The anime will debut on January 6 at 11:00 p.m. JST on, and will also air on, and

Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide excluding Asia but including India and the Indian Subcontinent.

The series stars:

Kairi 's manga adaptation is what is credited for the original work.

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Medalist , Servant × Service ) is the chief director, and Tomonori Mine ( Isekai Onsen Paradise ) is directing the series at Gekkō . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord , No Guns Life ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Mina Ōsawa ( The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest , Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits ) is adapting illustrator La-na 's character designs for animation. Satoru Kōsaki ( BEASTARS , The Apothecary Diaries ) and MONACA are composing the music. Ryō Aizawa is the producer at Starry Cube .

The story centers on Yōki, a man reincarnated into a fantasy world. Yōki did not reincarnate as a hero or the demon lord, however, but as the demon lord's underling. When a hero's party attacks the demon lord's castle, Yōki is naturally there to fight against the heroes. However, when he sees the priest Cecilia who is part of the hero's party, he falls in love at first sight.

Suisei launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2013, and the latest update was on June 12. Futabasha began publishing the manga in print with illustrations by La-na in October 2014, and published the third volume in August 2015.

Kairi launched the manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website in 2021. Futabasha published the manga's 12th compiled volume on July 30. The 13th volume will ship on December 26.