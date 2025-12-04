Eagle Talon Anime Gets New Net Anime on January 6

The official website for the Eagle Talon ( Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume ) comedy anime franchise announced on Friday that the franchise will have a new web anime titled Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume XX ( Eagle Talon XX, pronounced "double X") that will debut on the franchise 's YouTube channel on January 6. The anime celebrates the anime's 20th anniversary.

Once again, FROGMAN is directing, writing, and designing the characters for the anime, and also voicing the regular characters. DLE is once again producing the anime. FROGMAN , whose real name is Ryō Ono , was recently appointed as the DLE 's new representative director and president in June earlier this year.

The original Eagle Talon Flash anime centers on the titular secret society and its bumbling attempts to take over the world. The production company DLE Inc. launched the first Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume (Secret Society Eagle Talon ) television series in 2006, and the series spawned nine films. Artist FROGMAN serves as the "director/writer/character designer/sound Recording Engineer /Flash animator/editor/ voice actor ."

Crunchyroll streamed an Eagle Talon short as its very first legally authorized anime in February 2008.

Eagle Talon: Golden Spell ( Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume: Golden Spell ), the series' eighth season, premiered in October 2020. It was the anime's first standalone television anime since 2009's Himitsu Kessha Taka no Tsume: Countdown. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.