Yuki Ikeda's Thunder 3 Manga Resumes Serialization in February

The January issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine announced on Friday Yuki Ikeda 's Thunder 3 manga will resume serialization in the March issue of the magazine on February 6.

The series entered a hiatus in March due to Ikeda's health.

The series entered its climax in January.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Three ordinary schoolboys come into possession of a DVD that supposedly opens a gateway to a parallel universe, but when their backs are turned Pyontaro's little sister Futaba passes through and gets kidnapped by the aliens that have overrun that version of Earth! Discovering that their cartoonish bodies make them supermen in the hyper-realistic parallel universe, the boys set out to rescue Futaba.

Ikeda launched the series in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in May 2022. Kodansha shipped the eighth volume on January 17. Kodansha USA shipped the seventh volume on November 4.