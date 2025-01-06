Yuki Ikeda's Thunder 3 Manga Enters Climax

Series debuted in May 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Yuki Ikeda, Kodansha

The February issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine reported on Monday that Yuki Ikeda 's Thunder 3 manga is entering its climax.

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Three ordinary schoolboys come into possession of a DVD that supposedly opens a gateway to a parallel universe, but when their backs are turned Pyontaro's little sister Futaba passes through and gets kidnapped by the aliens that have overrun that version of Earth! Discovering that their cartoonish bodies make them supermen in the hyper-realistic parallel universe, the boys set out to rescue Futaba.

Ikeda launched the series in Kodansha 's Monthly Shōnen Magazine in May 2022. Kodansha shipped the seventh compiled volume on September 17 and will ship the eighth volume on January 17. Kodansha USA shipped the first volume on November 5 and will ship the second volume on January 7.

