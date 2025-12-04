Steve
Oh ho, Chris! The game is afoot! It is time to solve the mystery of what today's column is about. I wonder if you can detect the subtle clue I've hidden within this message. It's anything but elementary!
Chris Now Steve, I'm no Edogawa Ranpo, but I've got my own deductive skills, and this is a pretty easy one to figure out. Obviously, when you say the game is afoot...
...you mean we're doing a column on anime feet! I'm down, we'll top that incest column before the year is out, somehow.
A fine guess, my dear colleague (and, indeed, let's put a pin in that for later—maybe a good way to kick off 2026?), but sadly, you're just short of the target. No, today is all about detectives! They come in many shapes, sizes, disciplines, and genres, but these masters of mystery all have two important things in common: they love puzzles, and they tend to annoy everyone around them. My heroes.
It's no big mystery that we are, as usual, timely with this subject. The new Knives Out mystery released into theaters last weekend, proving that there's nothing more appropriate for Thanksgiving than a bunch of people barely concealing their murderous intentions in close company with each other. More pertinently to the anime scene, the new Precure series was revealed as being apparently detective-themed! Cue a million jokes about "Cure Columbo," never mind that the Cures from a couple of years ago were already based on a detective and their trusty dog.
To that point, I think the staying power of detective fiction is part of what makes it special. Next year, little girls everywhere will be enjoying magical girl detectives. 50 years ago, families were cozying up around the TV and watching Columbo. 100 years ago, people were curling up in bed with the new Agatha Christie novel. And Sherlock Holmes has been around for almost 150 years—long enough that we could do an entire column just on anime versions of his character. That's a lot of detectives!
Obviously, it's no secret that Japanese audiences are big on these characters and concepts themselves. We all love our Columbo cracks, but the scruffy detective is so well-loved in Japan that he inspired multiple drama adaptations in the country, and his "son" popped up in Lupin the 3rd.
Lupin also clashed with Sherlock Holmes, naturally. Multiple times!
And if you want to know more about Japan's love affair with Columbo, ANN has a whole article about it by Sean Aitchison.
Loving Columbo should be the default position. I know this is an anime website, but seriously, give Columbo a shot if you haven't yet. It's all on Tubi.
You can see why it's a gold standard for televised detective fiction, and I think it speaks to a key element that makes the genre: that is, there's a reason we're talking about detectives and not just mysteries here. Columbo famously shows audiences exactly how the crime goes down in every case before Columbo himself even shows up, so the story is less about unraveling a mystery and more about watching a force of deductive nature put their personality to work on it.
The most memorable anime detectives are the ones who use their character to get ahead!
I'm feeling a little cagey about that pun.
I have to steer the conversation away from feet anyway I can.
Fair enough. And Undead Murder Farce is certainly one of my faves from the past few years. I attribute 50% of that to the name, 40% to Aya sassing her way through each conundrum, and 10% to the show being very, very good.
Plus, it's got these guys, too.
God, you tried to blow by it in the intro, but the fact remains that before the end of this column, we're going to be so deep in Holmes we'll be wiped out by the next housing market crash.
But yeah, Undead Murder Farce shows how much well-constructed mysteries (plus all those literary allusions) can be enhanced by a healthy dose of personality from the eccentric character doing the sleuthing. It makes sense that Mamoru Hatakeyama would have a handle on directing this sort of production, given he previously handled another delightful detective anime in Love Detective Chika.
If love is war, then love is a crime. Chika is the only person I trust to get to the bottom of it and lead to the arrest of those perpetrators.
Genuinely, my favorite anime take on the classic Holmesian deerstalker cap comes from a show I haven't even watched. But come on. Look at this. It's Milky Holmes.
Put another one up on the Sherlock scoreboard! We knew we couldn't get through a column on detectives without Some People (read: Rebecca) urging us to bring up Tantei Opera Milky Holmes, and why the hell wouldn't we? It's a bizarre mishmash of gijinka-fied famous detectives like Holmes himself and Hercule Poirot doing battle with a villain based on, who else, Arsene Lupin. I'm told that Some People own a poster of said villain. I can't imagine why.
This is a weird one to talk about, least of all with its lack of physical release over here and being currently scrubbed from streaming, giving you an excuse for not getting around to checking it out. But Milky Holmes absolutely feels like a poster child for entertaining detective characters driving things more than seemingly minimal mystery-solving. They produced multiple seasons of anime and several video games off these girls and their poofy detective hats. This was one of the earliest of Bushiroad's entries in their multimedia franchise model, meaning we can draw a straight line between these colorful crime-solvers and series like Revue Starlight and Ave Mujica.
So thanks for that, anyway.
If Sir Arthur Conan Doyle never wrote A Study in Scarlet, then Sakiko Togawa would have never ascended to godhood. Makes you think.
Given that it's entirely likely someone gets murdered in the forthcoming Ave Mujica sequel, it only feels appropriate.
Speaking of silly hats, though, I gotta shout out my girl Kotoko Iwanaga from In/Spectre. The series has both a great English name and a cool, very unique, and methodical take on supernatural mysteries.
Kotoko also embodies the "annoys the living hell out of everyone" quality that I previously ascribed to the best of detectives.
Oh, good, for a minute there, I was worried you were reducing her appeal down only to that first visual signifier.
Agreed that Kotoko's great though. Her personality carried what could be a...laboriously paced mystery to unravel in the back half of In/Spectre's first season. And yeah, her rapport with other characters, including put-upon partner (checks notes) Kuro highlighted the Columbo-esque appeal of watching these types do their thing. Written well, detectives like this create a situation where someone smarter than everyone strutting around, getting on their nerves with their efforts, can be genuinely enjoyable and entertaining to watch!
Also highlights the importance of The Watson in these setups, so our delightful detectives always have at least one person to bounce off of.
Good point! And I would additionally like to give Kotoko props for standing out as a heroine with visible disabilities. She has a glass eye, a prosthetic leg, walks with a cane, and is very cavalier about all of that. You still don't see a lot of that in anime.
On the topic of good Watsons, I think the Monogatari series works as well as it does because it's about Araragi solving problems for a large cast of colorful characters who go on to become his Watsons in later arcs, and eventually sometimes their own Sherlocks.
Insert obligatory picture of Kaiki in his Columbo overcoat here.
There's a reason Kaiki's turn as the most direct detective Monogatari has featured is one of the strongest points of the series. And you're right about the tone. In/Spectre was a series I regarded as Monogatari-like when I was watching it. Both series are driven by characters' conversations discussing and unraveling mysteries. Monogatari just made it so those characters were also central to those mysteries.
Anyone can be a detective so long as they have a desire for truth in their heart. And also an appropriately nice hat.
NisiOisin actually refined and simplified that formula in one of his later series.
"Boy," of course, is a malleable category.
Look, what is one's gender but the ultimate mystery to unravel?
Pretty Boy Detective Club, whose appeal is right there in the title, certainly feels like a natural place for the talky deductions of NisiOisin to wind up. The anime even reunited SHAFT and Akiyuki Simbo for the project! How well it succeeded is down to your own deductions, but I think it at least had that whole personality thing down pat.
As a certified sucker for NisiOisin and gender, it should be no surprise I had a great time with it.
Not all detective series have the word "detective" in their titles, though. In fact, not all detective series have traditional detectives. The medical mystery genre is a direct descendant of classic detective fiction, with stethoscopes standing in for magnifying glasses. Once the domain where House, MD reigned supreme, I'd argue the genre currently belongs to this strange feline-like creature.
It sure is reflective of our tastes that so many of our favorite anime detectives are gremlin-adjacent, vertically challenged ladies...
Officially a detective or not, Maomao's stories still routinely revolve around solving mysteries and, much like Columbo, routinely being underestimated. The Apothecary Diaries also adds some extra spice to its medical mystery flavor with its fictionalized Imperial China setting. So it's got historical and medical elements for Maomao to solve. Though even without those, I'd be down to watch Aoi Yuuki Aoi-Yuuki-noise her way through these deductions.
What? You think I can't love a big, burly detective? You think I can't enjoy a gumshoe who is so hard-boiled that his head is literally a smoking gun? Wanna bet?
Okay, maybe No Guns Life wasn't my favorite iteration on cyberpunk noir, but you have to give it points for the sheer and hilarious audacity of its main character design.
I see someone's trying their best to compete with Dorohedoro in the arena of "Grungy settings where characters with weird things for heads try to unravel mysteries."
Besides, you know I would never besmirch your appreciation for the more effortful badass approach to detective work. Why, just last month I finally got to watch the FUUTO PI movie about Sokichi Narumi/Kamen Rider Skull, who's light on detective work here but heavy on hammering home what being a hard-boiled detective means.
Oh yeah, I remember the TV anime! I still don't know half as much as you do about Kamen Rider, but with this many fedoras, I was certain the series knew plenty about private investigators.
Kamen Rider W remains the franchise's premiere take on the detective genre, with plenty of homage paid. Philip is named after the lead from The Long Goodbye—textually, even!
Whew, a literary detective reference that isn't Holmes, finally!
We did it! And I guess while we're talking about detectives who turn into bugs, I can bring up a detective who is a dog: Shirou from BNA.
I actually don't remember how much detective work he does in the show, but he has the jacket, and that's the important part.
The jacket, a strong nose well-trained for sniffing out clues, and BNA was getting by like 75% on style anyway, so I think it's fair.
Like technically BEASTARS is arguably stronger in the "mystery-solvin' furries" department, but it's hard for me to argue that Legoshi is a "detective." As you indicated, it's about vibes.
True, true. And if you're a dog with a nose for crime, the vibes don't get much more blatant than Sherlock Hound.
Aaaaand we're back to Holmes.
There's no escape! I'd bring up Sherlock from Fate/Grand Order here if I didn't post him earlier. But in truth, my favorite sleuth from the Fate series is grown-up Waver from [takes a deep breath] Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note.
I like how even without a "Fate" in that title, you can still absolutely tell from its preposterousness that it has something to do with the Nasuverse.
Spin-offs where characters start a detective agency are a classic, so it's only fair that it even happened in the Fate series.
What is Fate if not a pile of spin-offs? Although on the subject of visual novels, and while I'm in the middle of playing Umineko, I'd be remiss not to mention Battler as a decidedly nontraditional yet nonetheless compelling detective figure.
Ooh, the middle, so you're only about 70 hours into the game? I hear that's when Umineko really gets going.
I kid, any of my knowledge of Umineko comes from the fighting game and extremely dated imageboard memes. But I do know enough to know that, unlike Fate, it's the visual novel that has the detective-ing as the central feature, as opposed to being relegated to a spin-off.
Look, I'm on chapter 2...of 8...But I will see it to the end! I made it through all of Higurashi. I can handle Beatrice's Wild Ride. And speaking of cackling villains, since we recently discussed Talentless Nana on our live TWIA presentation, there are times when the detective is an adversarial presence for a villainous protagonist. Rather than direct the narrative, they throw up roadblocks for the anti-hero to swerve around.
I also appreciate how Nana ends up having to play Watson to Kyoya for a bit as she tries to cover her tracks. It's a fun subversion of that established dynamic, and creates a unique situation where both parties are doing sleuthing on their own level while trying to keep the other from catching on. These mind games are a big appeal with these clever characters.
This comes up in other series like Death Note, a more well-known series with a very noteworthy anime detective antagonist in L. But I'll always be way more partial to Talentless Nana's colorful cat-and-mouse murder games than Death Note's these days.
You can't not bring up L in the pantheon of memorable anime detective adversaries.
But we've also come a long way in the past 20 years. Even women can be antagonistic detectives now. Diversity wins!
So long as we're talkin' enemy detectives who have homoerotic tension with the leads...
I'm still very fine and normal about Anko and Nazuna from Call of the Night, okay? Anything you may have read or seen to the contrary is a psy-op.
Understandable. They're very fine and normal women, themselves.
I can't profess to love Anko on the level you do, but she's an amazing character. And it's neat that that can be deduced by following the clues we've laid out along all these other detectives: she's a personality force of nature in her pursuits, she was inspired by prior detective fiction, and she's absolutely a snappy dresser.
Plus, she's kind of an asshole. That's the whole package right there.
And then they tie that package up with the beautiful bow that is making her the villain of the piece! The antagonistic detective is a great inclusion for a series like Call of the Night, since it's not a mystery series (at least, not at first), so this archetype wandering in and threatening to unravel everything just shows how powerful she is outside of prescribed genre conventions.
And generally speaking, that's the power any good detective has. Like, just imagine throwing Columbo into the middle of a random anime episode and how much that would shake things up. Characters who are smart, shrewd, and motivated are just plain fun to watch. It's no wonder so many of them become pop culture icons (or social media icons for nerds who write for anime news webzones).
As we've covered, Columbo can and does get thrown into random anime episodes from time to time.
But you're absolutely right about how iconic these kinds of characters can become. We didn't even get to touch certifiable legends like Detective Conan or the multitude of manga mystery-solvers out there.
Still, just looking at the loose list of faves we were able to throw out in this conversation, it doesn't take a super sleuth to figure out that those Star Detective Precure! girls will be joining a pretty prodigious group of investigators when they show up early next year.
We didn't even touch upon sci-fi psychic detectives, spirit detectives, dead detectives, or forgotten Netflix original detectives.
It's almost like there's always...just one more thing.
Chris and Steve put on their deerstalkers and pull out their magnifying glasses to do a thorough investigation of detective anime.― Chris and Steve put on their deerstalkers and pull out their magnifying glasses to do a thorough investigation of detective anime. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning f...
This movie just might be the best distillation, the most coherent adaptation of this material, whether it's for the established fans or the anime-only audience learning about it for the first time.― A series defined by duality, the FUUTO PI anime managed to balance the double tasks of being a sequel story for fans of the original Kamen Rider W tokusatsu series, as well as a series that allowed new v...
Teaser video, visual unveiled for new reboot― The official X/Twitter account for the anime of Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger manga announced on Thursday a "Reboot Project" for the anime. A new website opened and unveiled a teaser visual and video: The staff will reveal more information at this year's Jump Festa event on December 20 at 4:20 p.m. JST. The account had teased a reboot announcement las...
Ghibli alum shares stories of working with industry greats and putting his heart and soul into Romeo's Blue Sky.― At 67 years old, character designer Yoshiharu Satō has spent over four decades in the animation business. Currently residing at Nippon Animation, the Kanagawa prefecture native has worked his way through era-defining projects before discovering an ad in Animage magazine. The publication...
Octopath Traveler 0 has proven to be one of the best gaming surprises of the year.― I will admit that I was incredibly wary when I learned that this newest entry of the Octopath Traveler franchise was born from a free-to-play mobile game fueled by micro-transactions and gacha mechanics. I am perfectly aware that plenty of great and ludicrously popular titles have been forged in the merciless fires ...
Voice actors speak out against AI dubs, Kadokawa & HIDIVE respond― Amazon Prime Video's streams of the Banana Fish anime and No Game, No Life Zero anime previously listed "AI beta" dubs for its English and Latin American Spanish dubs. The company's streams of the Pet anime and Journal of the Mysterious Creatures anime are also listing the English and Latin American Spanish dubs as "AI beta" dubs. Th...
This week, Coop and Lucas reminisce about a vestige of the Old Internet: abridged anime series.― This week, Coop and Lucas reminisce about a vestige of the Old Internet: abridged anime series. Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead. @RiderStrike @BWProwl @LucasDeRuyte...
Shoplifters' Hirokazu Koreeda directs 2026 film based on Chainsaw Man creator's 1-shot manga― The 222nd chapter of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga on the Shonen Jump+ app announced on Wednesday that Fujimoto's "Look Back" one-shot manga is getting a live-action film in 2026. An official website opened and unveiled visuals: Hirokazu Kore-eda (Shoplifters, Our Little Sister, Air Doll) is directi...
Youko may have been thrown in the deep end, but no matter how deep the water, she was always going to have to learn to swim on her own.― One of the most familiar fantasies in children's literature is that the protagonist is secretly royalty from another world. But what if that's more of a nightmare than a fantasy? That's the position Youko finds herself in in the second volume of Fuyumi Ono's classi...
Reki Kawahara launched novels in 2022 with art by Yukiko Horiguchi & 4 volumes so far― Kadokawa announced on Tuesday that Sword Art Online author Reki Kawahara's Demons' Crest novel series is inspiring a television anime. The novels' illustrator Yukiko Horiguchi (who is also known for character designs in Kyoto Animation's K-ON!, Lucky Star, and Tamako Love Story) drew the below illustration to cele...
Musicals debuted in 2015― The official website for the stage musical adaptations of the Touken Ranbu franchise announced on Tuesday that the musicals will end by December 2027, two years from now, making the musicals run for 12 years and two months (the first musical debuted in October 2015). The musicals' plans for the coming year include three new musical each running from February to March, in Ma...
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film scheduled for March 19, 2027― Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Monday that Paramount is releasing a new film in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise on December 22, 2028. Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which is scheduled for a March 19, 2027 rele...
This is how you write a book about yokai.― This is how you write a book about yokai. Yokai are, of course, the supernatural given form. Monsters of our own imaginations, mysteries of daily life, the strange, the unusual, the scary, who are assumed to have their own whims, and their own rules. Throw in a little non-linear storytelling that breaks all its own internal structure, then wind it up and le...
The SANDA anime and manga turn heads while exploring some of the most uncomfortable truths about being a young person on the verge of adulthood at a time when these topics are dominating public discourse.― Spoilers for the Sanda anime and manga. Content Warning: Discussions of Body Dysmorphia Animated by the acclaimed studio Science Saru and an adaptation of a manga penned by famed Beastars creator...
Spy×Family is #1 for a second week, while Uma Musume and The Fragrant Flower keep hitting high spots week after week; all of them nipping at the heels of My Hero Academia in the cumulative.― Let's have a look at what ANN readers consider the best (and worst) of the season,
based on the polls you can find in our Daily Streaming Reviews
and on the Your Score page with the latest simulcasts. Keep in m...
Not only does this show address my issue with the lack of mathematics, but it even uses that as a plot point, tying into the larger narrative.― After watching the first five episodes of this season, my biggest complaint was that Fermat set up a very interesting premise that it wasn't fully utilizing. The show sold itself under the idea of a protagonist who utilized mathematics in the world of cookin...
Arslan author now rehabilitating in nursing facility, but still continues to write― Hiroaki Adachi, the head of the Wright Staff company which manages the business affairs of The Legend of the Galactic Heroes and The Heroic Legend of Arslan novelist Yoshiki Tanaka, reported on Sunday that Tanaka had suffered a debilitating cerebral hemorrhage exactly one year ago on November 30, 2024. Tanaka had col...