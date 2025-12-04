Chris and Steve put on their deerstalkers and pull out their magnifying glasses to do a thorough investigation of detective anime.

Dirty Pair , Wonderful Precure! , Lupin the Third Part 2, Undead Murder Farce , Kaguya-Sama, In/Spectre , Monogatari , Pretty Boy Detective Club , The Apothecary Diaries , No Guns Life , FUUTO PI , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , Talentless Nana , Lycoris Recoil , Detective Conan , PSYCHO-PASS , Yu-Yu Hakusho , The Detective Is Already Dead are available streaming on Crunchyroll . BNA: Brand New Animal , BEASTARS , Death Note , Detective Conan , B: The Beginning are available streaming on Netflix . Sherlock Hound is available streaming on Hulu , and Call of the Night is available streaming on HIDIVE .

Steve

Oh ho, Chris! The game is afoot! It is time to solve the mystery of what today's column is about. I wonder if you can detect the subtle clue I've hidden within this message. It's anything but elementary! © 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 Oh ho, Chris! The game is afoot! It is time to solve the mystery of what today's column is about. I wonder if you canthe subtle cluehidden within this message. It's anything but elementary!

Chris

Now Steve, I'm no Edogawa Ranpo, but I've got my own deductive skills, and this is a pretty easy one to figure out. Obviously, when you say the game is afoot... © Takachiho&Studio Nue • SUNRISE ...you mean we're doing a column on anime feet! I'm down, we'll top that incest column before the year is out, somehow. Now Steve, I'm no Edogawa Ranpo, but I've got my own deductive skills, and this is a pretty easy one to figure out. Obviously, when you say the game is......you mean we're doing a column on anime feet! I'm down, we'll top that incest column before the year is out, somehow.

A fine guess, my dear colleague (and, indeed, let's put a pin in that for later—maybe a good way to kick off 2026?), but sadly, you're just short of the target. No, today is all about detectives! They come in many shapes, sizes, disciplines, and genres, but these masters of mystery all have two important things in common: they love puzzles, and they tend to annoy everyone around them. My heroes.

Knives Out mystery released into theaters last weekend, proving that there's nothing more appropriate for Thanksgiving than a bunch of people barely concealing their murderous intentions in close company with each other. More pertinently to the anime scene, © ABC-A・東映アニメーション © NBC Universal It's no big mystery that we are, as usual, timely with this subject. The newmystery released into theaters last weekend, proving that there's nothing more appropriate for Thanksgiving than a bunch of people barely concealing their murderous intentions in close company with each other. More pertinently to the anime scene, the new Precure series was revealed as being apparently detective-themed ! Cue a million jokes about "Cure Columbo," never mind that the Cures from a couple of years ago were already based on a detective and their trusty dog.

Columbo. 100 years ago, people were curling up in bed with the new Agatha Christie novel. And Sherlock Holmes has been around for almost 150 years—long enough that we could do an entire column just on anime versions of his character. That's a lot of detectives! © TYPE-MOON/FGO PROJECT © Copyright 2017 Aniplex Inc. To that point, I think the staying power of detective fiction is part of what makes it special. Next year, little girls everywhere will be enjoying magical girl detectives. 50 years ago, families were cozying up around the TV and watching. 100 years ago, people were curling up in bed with the newnovel. Andhas been around for almost 150 years—long enough that we could do an entire columnon anime versions of his character. That's a lot of detectives!

Columbo cracks, but the scruffy detective is so well-loved in Japan that he inspired multiple drama adaptations in the country, and his "son" popped up in Lupin the 3rd . © Monkey Punch All Rights Reserved. ©TMS All Rights Reserved. © Monkey Punch All Rights Reserved. ©TMS All Rights Reserved. © Monkey Punch All Rights Reserved. ©TMS All Rights Reserved. © Monkey Punch All Rights Reserved. ©TMS All Rights Reserved. Lupin also clashed with Sherlock Holmes, naturally. Multiple times! Obviously, it's no secret that Japanese audiences are big on these characters and concepts themselves. We all love ourcracks, but the scruffy detective is so well-loved in Japan that he inspireddrama adaptations in the country, and his "son" popped up inLupin also clashed with Sherlock Holmes, naturally. Multiple times!

Columbo, ANN has a whole Columbo should be the default position. I know this is an anime website, but seriously, give Columbo a shot if you haven't yet. It's all on Tubi . © 1971-1977 Universal City Studios LLLP And if you want to know more about Japan's love affair with, ANN has a whole article about it by Sean Aitchison. Lovingshould be the default position. I know this is an anime website, but seriously, givea shot if you haven't yet. It's all on

detectives and not just mysteries here. Columbo famously shows audiences exactly how the crime goes down in every case before Columbo himself even shows up, so the story is less about unraveling a mystery and more about watching a force of deductive nature put their personality to work on it. © 青崎有吾・講談社／鳥籠使い一行 The most memorable anime detectives are the ones who use their character to get ahead! You can see why it's a gold standard for televised detective fiction, and I think it speaks to a key element that makes the genre: that is, there's a reason we're talking aboutand not justhere.famously shows audiences exactly how the crime goes down in every case before Columbo himself even shows up, so the story is less about unraveling a mystery and more about watching a force of deductive nature put their personality to work on it.The most memorable anime detectives are the ones who use their character to get ahead!

I'm feeling a little cagey about that pun.

I have to steer the conversation away from feet anyway I can.

Undead Murder Farce is certainly one of my faves from the past few years. I attribute 50% of that to the name, 40% to Aya sassing her way through each conundrum, and 10% to the show being very, very good. Fair enough. Andis certainly one of my faves from the past few years. I attribute 50% of that to the name, 40% to Aya sassing her way through each conundrum, and 10% to the show being very, very good. Plus, it's got these guys, too. © 青崎有吾・講談社／鳥籠使い一行

© 青崎有吾・講談社／鳥籠使い一行 But yeah, Undead Murder Farce shows how much well-constructed mysteries (plus all those literary allusions) can be enhanced by a healthy dose of personality from the eccentric character doing the sleuthing. It makes sense that Mamoru Hatakeyama would have a handle on directing this sort of production, given he previously handled another delightful detective anime in Love Detective Chika. © 赤坂アカ／集英社・かぐや様は告らせたい製作委員会 God, you tried to blow by it in the intro, but the fact remains that before the end of this column, we're going to be so deep in Holmes we'll be wiped out by the next housing market crash.But yeah,shows how much well-constructed mysteries (plus all those literary allusions) can be enhanced by a healthy dose of personality from the eccentric character doing the sleuthing. It makes sense thatwould have a handle on directing this sort of production, given he previously handled another delightful detective anime in

If love is war, then love is a crime. Chika is the only person I trust to get to the bottom of it and lead to the arrest of those perpetrators. Genuinely, my favorite anime take on the classic Holmesian deerstalker cap comes from a show I haven't even watched. But come on. Look at this. It's Milky Holmes . © bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , and why the hell wouldn't we? It's a bizarre mishmash of gijinka-fied famous detectives like Holmes himself and Hercule Poirot doing battle with a villain based on, who else, Arsene Lupin. I'm told that Some People own a poster of said villain. I can't imagine why. © bushiroad All Rights Reserved. © bushiroad All Rights Reserved. This is a weird one to talk about, least of all with its lack of physical release over here and being currently scrubbed from streaming, giving you an excuse for not getting around to checking it out. But Milky Holmes absolutely feels like a poster child for entertaining detective characters driving things more than seemingly minimal mystery-solving. They produced multiple seasons of anime and several video games off these girls and their poofy detective hats. This was one of the earliest of Bushiroad 's entries in their multimedia franchise model, meaning we can draw a straight line between these colorful crime-solvers and series like Revue Starlight and Ave Mujica. © bushiroad All Rights Reserved. So thanks for that, anyway. Put another one up on the Sherlock scoreboard! We knew we couldn't get through a column on detectives without Some People (read: Rebecca) urging us to bring up, and why the hell wouldn't we? It's a bizarre mishmash of gijinka-fied famous detectives like Holmes himself and Hercule Poirot doing battle with a villain based on, who else, Arsene Lupin. I'm told that Some People own a poster of said villain. I can't imagine why.This is a weird one to talk about, least of all with its lack of physical release over here and being currently scrubbed from streaming, giving you an excuse for not getting around to checking it out. Butabsolutely feels like a poster child for entertaining detective characters driving things more than seemingly minimal mystery-solving. They produced multiple seasons of anime and several video games off these girls and their poofy detective hats. This was one of the earliest of's entries in their multimediamodel, meaning we can draw a straight line between these colorful crime-solvers and series likeandSo thanks for that, anyway.

Arthur Conan Doyle never wrote A Study in Scarlet, then Sakiko Togawa would have never ascended to godhood. Makes you think. If Sirnever wrote, then Sakiko Togawa would have never ascended to godhood. Makes you think.

Given that it's entirely likely someone gets murdered in the forthcoming Ave Mujica sequel, it only feels appropriate.

In/Spectre . The series has both a great English name and a cool, very unique, and methodical take on supernatural mysteries. © 城平京・片瀬茶柴・講談社／虚構推理製作委員会 Kotoko also embodies the "annoys the living hell out of everyone" quality that I previously ascribed to the best of detectives. © 城平京・片瀬茶柴・講談社／虚構推理製作委員会 Speaking of silly hats, though, I gotta shout out my girl Kotoko Iwanaga from. The series has both a great English name and a cool, very unique, and methodical take on supernatural mysteries.Kotoko also embodies the "annoys the living hell out of everyone" quality that I previously ascribed to the best of detectives.

© 城平京・片瀬茶柴・講談社／虚構推理製作委員会 Agreed that Kotoko's great though. Her personality carried what could be a...laboriously paced mystery to unravel in the back half of In/Spectre 's first season. And yeah, her rapport with other characters, including put-upon partner (checks notes) Kuro highlighted the Columbo-esque appeal of watching these types do their thing. Written well, detectives like this create a situation where someone smarter than everyone strutting around, getting on their nerves with their efforts, can be genuinely enjoyable and entertaining to watch! © 城平京・片瀬茶柴・講談社／虚構推理製作委員会 © 城平京・片瀬茶柴・講談社／虚構推理製作委員会 Also highlights the importance of The Watson in these setups, so our delightful detectives always have at least one person to bounce off of. Oh, good, for a minute there, I was worried you were reducing her appeal down only to that first visual signifier.Agreed that Kotoko's great though. Her personality carried what could be a...laboriously paced mystery to unravel in the back half of's first season. And yeah, her rapport with other characters, including put-upon partner (checks notes) Kuro highlighted the-esque appeal of watching these types do their thing. Written well, detectives like this create a situation where someone smarter than everyone strutting around, getting on their nerves with their efforts, can be genuinely enjoyable and entertaining to watch!Also highlights the importance of The Watson in these setups, so our delightful detectives always have at least one person to bounce off of.

© 城平京・片瀬茶柴・講談社／虚構推理製作委員会 On the topic of good Watsons, I think the Monogatari series works as well as it does because it's about Araragi solving problems for a large cast of colorful characters who go on to become his Watsons in later arcs, and eventually sometimes their own Sherlocks. © 西尾維新／講談社・アニプレックス・シャフト Insert obligatory picture of Kaiki in his Columbo overcoat here. © 西尾維新／講談社・アニプレックス・シャフト Good point! And I would additionally like to give Kotoko props for standing out as a heroine with visible disabilities. She has a glass eye, a prosthetic leg, walks with a cane, and is very cavalier about all of that. You still don't see a lot of that in anime.On the topic of good Watsons, I think theseries works as well as it does because it's about Araragi solving problems for a large cast of colorful characters who go on to become his Watsons in later arcs, and eventually sometimes their own Sherlocks.Insert obligatory picture of Kaiki in hisovercoat here.

Monogatari has featured is one of the strongest points of the series. And you're right about the tone. In/Spectre was a series I regarded as Monogatari -like when I was watching it. Both series are driven by characters' conversations discussing and unraveling mysteries. Monogatari just made it so those characters were also central to those mysteries. © 西尾維新／講談社・アニプレックス・シャフト Anyone can be a detective so long as they have a desire for truth in their heart. And also an appropriately nice hat. There's a reason Kaiki's turn as the most direct detectivehas featured is one of the strongest points of the series. And you're right about the tone.was a series I regarded as-like when I was watching it. Both series are driven by characters' conversations discussing and unraveling mysteries.just made it so those characters were also centralthose mysteries.Anyone can be a detective so long as they have a desire for truth in their heart. And also an appropriately nice hat.

NisiOisin actually refined and simplified that formula in one of his later series. © NISIOISIN/KODANSHA, ANIPLEX, SHAFT "Boy," of course, is a malleable category. © NISIOISIN/KODANSHA, ANIPLEX, SHAFT © NISIOISIN/KODANSHA, ANIPLEX, SHAFT actually refined and simplified that formula in one of his later series."Boy," of course, is a malleable category.

© NISIOISIN/KODANSHA, ANIPLEX, SHAFT Pretty Boy Detective Club , whose appeal is right there in the title, certainly feels like a natural place for the talky deductions of NisiOisin to wind up. The anime even reunited SHAFT and Akiyuki Simbo for the project! How well it succeeded is down to your own deductions, but I think it at least had that whole personality thing down pat. © NISIOISIN/KODANSHA, ANIPLEX, SHAFT Look, what is one's gender but the ultimate mystery to unravel?, whose appeal is right there in the title, certainly feels like a natural place for the talky deductions ofto wind up. The anime even reunitedandfor the project! How well it succeeded is down to your own deductions, but I think it at least had that whole personality thing down pat.

NisiOisin and gender, it should be no surprise I had a great time with it. As a certified sucker forgender, it should be no surprise I had a great time with it. Not all detective series have the word "detective" in their titles, though. In fact, not all detective series have traditional detectives. The medical mystery genre is a direct descendant of classic detective fiction, with stethoscopes standing in for magnifying glasses. Once the domain where House, MD reigned supreme, I'd argue the genre currently belongs to this strange feline-like creature. © 日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会

© 日向夏・イマジカインフォス／「薬屋のひとりごと」製作委員会 Officially a detective or not, Maomao's stories still routinely revolve around solving mysteries and, much like Columbo, routinely being underestimated. The Apothecary Diaries also adds some extra spice to its medical mystery flavor with its fictionalized Imperial China setting. So it's got historical and medical elements for Maomao to solve. Though even without those, I'd be down to watch Aoi Yuuki Aoi-Yuuki-noise her way through these deductions. It sure is reflective of our tastes that so many of our favorite anime detectives are gremlin-adjacent, vertically challenged ladies...Officially a detective or not, Maomao's stories still routinely revolve around solving mysteries and, much like, routinely being underestimated.also adds some extra spice to its medical mystery flavor with its fictionalized Imperial China setting. So it's got historical and medical elements for Maomao to solve. Though even without those, I'd be down to watch Aoi Yuuki Aoi-Yuuki-noise her way through these deductions.

© カラスマタスク/集英社・NGL PROJECT Okay, maybe No Guns Life wasn't my favorite iteration on cyberpunk noir, but you have to give it points for the sheer and hilarious audacity of its main character design. © カラスマタスク/集英社・NGL PROJECT What? You think I can't love a big, burly detective? You think I can't enjoy a gumshoe who is so hard-boiled that his head is literally a smoking gun? Wanna bet?Okay, maybewasn't my favorite iteration on cyberpunk noir, but you have to give it points for the sheer and hilarious audacity of its main character design.

Dorohedoro in the arena of "Grungy settings where characters with weird things for heads try to unravel mysteries." I see someone's trying their best to compete within the arena of "Grungy settings where characters with weird things for heads try to unravel mysteries." Besides, you know I would never besmirch your appreciation for the more effortful badass approach to detective work. Why, just last month I finally got to watch the FUUTO PI movie about Sokichi Narumi/Kamen Rider Skull, who's light on detective work here but heavy on hammering home what being a hard-boiled detective means. © 2024 FUUTO PI Partners © 2024 FUUTO PI Partners

Kamen Rider, but with this many fedoras, I was certain the series knew plenty about private investigators. © 2022「風都探偵」製作委員会 © 2022「風都探偵」製作委員会 Oh yeah, I remember the TV anime! I still don't know half as much as you do about, but with this many fedoras, I was certain the series knew plenty about private investigators.

Kamen Rider W remains the franchise 's premiere take on the detective genre, with plenty of homage paid. Philip is named after the lead from The Long Goodbye—textually, even! © 2024 FUUTO PI Partners © 2024 FUUTO PI Partners Whew, a literary detective reference that isn't Holmes, finally! remains the's premiere take on the detective genre, with plenty of homage paid. Philip is named after the lead from—textually, even!Whew, a literary detective reference that isn't Holmes, finally!

BNA. © 2020 TRIGGER・中島かずき/『BNA ビー・エヌ・エー』 I actually don't remember how much detective work he does in the show, but he has the jacket, and that's the important part. We did it! And I guess while we're talking about detectives who turn into bugs, I can bring up a detective who is a dog: Shirou fromI actually don't remember how much detective work he does in the show, but he has the jacket, and that's the important part.

BNA was getting by like 75% on style anyway, so I think it's fair. © 2020 TRIGGER・中島かずき/『BNA ビー・エヌ・エー』 © 板垣巴留（秋田書店）／BEASTARS製作委員会 Like technically BEASTARS is arguably stronger in the "mystery-solvin' furries" department, but it's hard for me to argue that Legoshi is a "detective." As you indicated, it's about vibes. The jacket, a strong nose well-trained for sniffing out clues, andwas getting by like 75% on style anyway, so I think it's fair.Like technicallyis arguably stronger in the "mystery-solvin' furries" department, but it's hard for me to argue that Legoshi is a "detective." As you indicated, it's about vibes.

Sherlock Hound . © RAI, TMS True, true. And if you're a dog with a nose for crime, the vibes don't get much more blatant than

Aaaaand we're back to Holmes.

Fate/Grand Order here if I didn't post him earlier. But in truth, my favorite sleuth from the Fate series is grown-up Waver from [takes a deep breath] Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note . © Makoto Sanda, TYPE-MOON / LEMPC There's no escape! I'd bring up Sherlock fromhere if I didn't post him earlier. But in truth, my favorite sleuth from the Fate series is grown-up Waver from [takes a deep breath]

Fate" in that title, you can still absolutely tell from its preposterousness that it has something to do with the Nasuverse. © Makoto Sanda, TYPE-MOON / LEMPC Spin-offs where characters start a detective agency are a classic, so it's only fair that it even happened in the Fate series. I like how even without a "" in that title, you can still absolutely tell from its preposterousness that it has something to do with the Nasuverse.Spin-offs where characters start a detective agency are a classic, so it's only fair that it even happened in theseries.

Fate if not a pile of spin-offs? Although on the subject of visual novels, and while I'm in the middle of playing Umineko , I'd be remiss not to mention Battler as a decidedly nontraditional yet nonetheless compelling detective figure. © 07th Expansion / MangaGamer What isif not a pile of spin-offs? Although on the subject of visual novels, and while I'm in the middle of playing, I'd be remiss not to mention Battler as a decidedly nontraditional yet nonetheless compelling detective figure.

Umineko really gets going. Ooh, the middle, so you're only about 70 hours into the game? I hear that's whenreally gets going. I kid, any of my knowledge of Umineko comes from the fighting game and extremely dated imageboard memes. But I do know enough to know that, unlike Fate, it's the visual novel that has the detective-ing as the central feature, as opposed to being relegated to a spin-off.

Higurashi. I can handle Beatrice's Wild Ride. And speaking of cackling villains, since we recently discussed Talentless Nana on our live TWIA presentation, there are times when the detective is an adversarial presence for a villainous protagonist. Rather than direct the narrative, they throw up roadblocks for the anti-hero to swerve around. © るーすぼーい・古屋庵／SQUARE ENIX・「無能なナナ」製作委員会 Look, I'm on chapter 2...of 8...But I will see it to the end! I made it through all of. I can handle. And speaking of cackling villains, since we recently discussedon our live TWIA presentation, there are times when the detective is an adversarial presence for a villainous protagonist. Rather than direct the narrative, they throw up roadblocks for the anti-hero to swerve around.

© るーすぼーい・古屋庵／SQUARE ENIX・「無能なナナ」製作委員会 This comes up in other series like Death Note , a more well-known series with a very noteworthy anime detective antagonist in L. But I'll always be way more partial to Talentless Nana 's colorful cat-and-mouse murder games than Death Note 's these days. I also appreciate how Nana ends up having to play Watson to Kyoya for a bit as she tries to cover her tracks. It's a fun subversion of that established dynamic, and creates a unique situation where both parties are doing sleuthing on their own level while trying to keep the other from catching on. These mind games are a big appeal with these clever characters.This comes up in other series like, a more well-known series with a very noteworthy anime detective antagonist in L. But I'll always be way more partial to's colorful cat-and-mouse murder games than's these days.

© Tsugumi Oba,Takeshi Obata / Shueisha ©DNDP, VAP, Shueisha, Madhouse But we've also come a long way in the past 20 years. Even women can be antagonistic detectives now. Diversity wins! © 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 You can't not bring up L in the pantheon of memorable anime detective adversaries.But we've also come a long way in the past 20 years. Even women can be antagonistic detectives now. Diversity wins!

© 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 So long as we're talkin' enemy detectives who have homoerotic tension with the leads...

Call of the Night , okay? Anything you may have read or seen to the contrary is a psy-op. © 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 © 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 I'm still very fine and normal about Anko and Nazuna from, okay? Anything you may have read or seen to the contrary is a psy-op.

© 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 © 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 I can't profess to love Anko on the level you do, but she's an amazing character. And it's neat that that can be deduced by following the clues we've laid out along all these other detectives: she's a personality force of nature in her pursuits, she was inspired by prior detective fiction, and she's absolutely a snappy dresser. © 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 © 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 © 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 © 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 Understandable. They're very fine and normal women, themselves.I can't profess to love Anko on the level you do, but she's an amazing character. And it's neat that that can be deduced by following the clues we've laid out along all these other detectives: she's a personality force of nature in her pursuits, she was inspired by prior detective fiction, and she's absolutely a snappy dresser.

© 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 Plus, she's kind of an asshole. That's the whole package right there.

Call of the Night , since it's not a mystery series (at least, not at first), so this archetype wandering in and threatening to unravel everything just shows how powerful she is outside of prescribed genre conventions. © 2025コトヤマ・小学館／「よふかしのうた」製作委員会 And then they tie that package up with the beautiful bow that is making her the villain of the piece! The antagonistic detective is a great inclusion for a series like, since it's not a mystery series (at least, not at first), so this archetype wandering in and threatening to unravel everything just shows how powerful she is outside of prescribed genre conventions.

And generally speaking, that's the power any good detective has. Like, just imagine throwing Columbo into the middle of a random anime episode and how much that would shake things up. Characters who are smart, shrewd, and motivated are just plain fun to watch. It's no wonder so many of them become pop culture icons (or social media icons for nerds who write for anime news webzones).

Columbo can and does get thrown into random anime episodes from time to time. © Spider Lily/Aniplex, ABC ANIMATION, BS11 © Spider Lily/Aniplex, ABC ANIMATION, BS11 But you're absolutely right about how iconic these kinds of characters can become. We didn't even get to touch certifiable legends like Detective Conan or the multitude of manga mystery-solvers out there. © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan・YTV・TMS 1996 Still, just looking at the loose list of faves we were able to throw out in this conversation, it doesn't take a super sleuth to figure out that those Star Detective Precure! girls will be joining a pretty prodigious group of investigators when they show up early next year. As we've covered,can and does get thrown into random anime episodes from time to time.But you're absolutely right about how iconic these kinds of characters can become. We didn't even get to touch certifiable legends likeor the multitude of manga mystery-solvers out there.Still, just looking at the loose list of faves we were able to throw out in this conversation, it doesn't take a super sleuth to figure out that thosegirls will be joining a pretty prodigious group of investigators when they show up early next year.