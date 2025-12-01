Deadline: Sonic the Hedgehog Franchise Gets New Film on December 22, 2028

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Monday that Paramount is releasing a new film in theon December 22, 2028.

Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which is scheduled for a March 19, 2027 release.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day in December 2024. earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release. The film opened in Japan later in that month and earned 69,510,290 yen (about US$440,333) in its first three days.

The worldwide earnings of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have surpassed US$420 million, making it the highest earning film in the franchise , surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 's US$405 million all-time earnings, with US$203.5 million of those earnings coming from outside the U.S. The film earned over US$230 million in the U.S.

Keanu Reeves joined the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog. Jim Carrey reprised his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film. Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne , James Wolk , Sofia Pernas , Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone joined the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also included Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the U.S. in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo.

The first film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted in April 2024 with six episodes.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)