Octopath Traveler 0 Prequel Game Introduces Travelers, New Battle Music in Trailer

Game launches for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, PC on Thursday

Square Enix revealed a trailer on Monday for Octopath Traveler 0 , a new prequel game in its Octopath Traveler series, introducing the travelers and battle music for the upcoming title.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The travelers include Stia, Phenn, Laurana, Celsus, Macy, Alexia, Viator, Ludo, Pius, Carinda, Saoirse, Xerc, Esperre, Delitia, Goodwin, and Reime.

Image courtesy of Square Enix ©Square Enix

The game will launch on Thursday on Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows.

A playable demo is available now.

The game features HD-2D graphics, just as the other entries in the series. The Break and Boost battle system returns as well. The game shares similarities with the prequel mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent , including characters, setting, and the use of a custom protagonist. Yasuhiro Kidera is directing the game, Kakunoshin Futsuzawa is writing the scenario, and Yasunori Nishiki is composing the music.

The new game is a story of revenge and restoration, set in the same continent of Orsterra from the original game.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

On that day, in the protagonist's hometown of Wishvale, the annual Day of Reverence was being held, and the town was bustling with smiling faces. However, just as they were about to light the blue flame that protects peace, the town was attacked and engulfed in red flames—

Will you choose the path of revenge, or the path of restoration? The choice is yours. Embark on an adventure of your own creation.

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent , the prequel mobile RPG, launched for iOS and Android devices in October 2020 in Japan and globally in July 2023.

The original Octopath Traveler game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019, and on Stadia in April 2020. The game launched for Xbox One in March 2021. The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler . The game got releases on PS4 and PS5 in June 2024.

The Octopath Traveler II game launched on Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam in February 2023. The game also got releases for Xbox and Windows in June 2024. The RPG features eight new characters in the land of Solistia. The game features "Crossed Paths," which are stories involving two main characters.