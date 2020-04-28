Octopath Traveler Game Launches on Stadia

RPG adds Korean patch on all platforms this summer

Google's Stadia Connect presentation announced on Tuesday that Square Enix 's Octopath Traveler game has launched on the Stadia gaming service. Google streamed a launch trailer:

Square Enix revealed that the game will get a Korean-language patch on all platforms this summer.

The game shipped worldwide in July 2018 for the Nintendo Switch. The game then launched on PC via Steam in June 2019.

At the beginning of the game, players choose one of the characters to follow, but can meet the others along the way. Players can swap recruited characters into their party of four at taverns. All stories are accessible via one playthrough. Each of the main characters has a different path action that can be used in the field. For example, Olberic can challenge other characters to duels, while Ophilia can guide NPCs to where they need to go. Each character also has a unique talent that can be used in battle.

The same team who developed the Bravely Default game worked on Octopath Traveler .

Square Enix had announced in March that it is producing a new smartphone RPG in its Octopath Traveler game series titled Octopath Traveler Tairiku no Hasha (Octopath Traveler: Ruler of the Continent). The game's story takes place in the same Orsterra continent as the original game, but is set a few years before the start of the story. Square Enix will launch the game this year, after a delay from 2019. The game's producer Yūki Yokoyama noted in November that Version 1.0.0 of the game was almost complete. The game will be free to play with optional in-game purchases for items.

Square Enix also hinted in March 2019 about a new console game in the series.