Gnosia Game Gets iOS, Android Releases

Sci-fi social deduction RPG launched on smartphones on Sunday

Image via Playism © Active Gaming Media Inc.

Publisher Playism and game developerannounced on Sunday that they have released theirsci-fi social deduction RPG on iOS and Android devices on Sunday. The game is a one-time paid release with no in-app purchases. The smartphone versions include touch and swipe controls, but are otherwise the same as previous releases.

The game launched for PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2019, and it was ported to Nintendo Switch in 2020. Playism released the game digitally for Nintendo Switch in North America in 2021. Playism released the game for PC via Steam in January 2022. The game then launched worldwide for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in December 2023.

Playism describes the game:

Let's walk and talk. Can you get up? The Gnosia lie. Pretending to be human, they'll get in close, trick and deceive, and then eradicate each person in the vicinity from the universe, one victim at a time. The crew of a drifting spaceship, facing off against a mysterious and deadly threat known as the “ Gnosia ” and having no idea who among them is really the enemy, formulate a desperate plan for survival. The most suspicious among them will be put into “cold sleep” one by one, in an effort to completely rid the ship of Gnosia . However, it is almost impossible to tell whether each person put into cold sleep was really Gnosia – or simply a poor, unfortunate scapegoat, sacrificed by the Gnosia for their own survival. Can the humans emerge victorious? Or is mankind doomed...?

The television anime adaptation debuted on October 11 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , TV Aichi , MBS , and AT-X . The anime is also streaming on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese and with an English dub. The second cours (quarter of a year), the "Truth Arc," started on January 10. The anime had an initial ending with its 18th episode on February 14. The series then received three epilogue episodes and the final episode aired on Saturday.

The series is inspiring a stage play adaptation from August 21-September 6 at the Hikosen Theater in Tokyo. All of the 21 performances will be livestreamed.

Source: Playism via Gematsu