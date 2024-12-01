Petit Depotto's Gnosia Sci-Fi RPG Gets TV Anime in 2025

Game launched in Japan on PS Vita in 2019, on Switch in US in 2021

A website opened on Sunday to announce the television anime adaptation of game developer Petit Depotto 's Gnosia sci-fi social deduction RPG, which will premiere in 2025. The anime's website also revealed a teaser visual and promotional video.

Image via Gnosia anime's X/Twitter account © Petit Depotto/Project D.Q.O.

The game's original illustrator Kotori drew an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

The game launched for the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2019, and it was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2020. Game publisher Playism released the game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in North America in 2021.

Playism describes the game:

Let's walk and talk.

Can you get up? The Gnosia lie. Pretending to be human, they'll get in close, trick and deceive, and then eradicate each person in the vicinity from the universe, one victim at a time. The crew of a drifting spaceship, facing off against a mysterious and deadly threat known as the “Gnosia” and having no idea who among them is really the enemy, formulate a desperate plan for survival. The most suspicious among them will be put into “cold sleep” one by one, in an effort to completely rid the ship of Gnosia. However, it is almost impossible to tell whether each person put into cold sleep was really Gnosia – or simply a poor, unfortunate scapegoat, sacrificed by the Gnosia for their own survival. Can the humans emerge victorious? Or is mankind doomed...?

Playism launched the game in PC via Steam in January 2022. It then launched worldwide for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in December 2023.