Gnosia Anime Gets Stage Play in August

Show runs August 21 -September 5 at Hikosen Theater in Tokyo

The television anime of game developer Petit Depotto 's Gnosia sci-fi social deduction RPG announced on Saturday, after the final epilogue episode, the series will get a stage play adaptation in Tokyo. The show will run from August 21 - September 6 at the Hikosen Theater in Tokyo. All of the 21 performances will be livestreamed.

Image via Gnosia anime's website © Petit Depotto/Project D.Q.O. ©グノーシアTLPT製作委員会

The cast includes:

Eisuke Ike will pen the script and Fumiya Matsuzaki will direct the show.

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©Petit Depotto/Project D.Q.O.

The anime ended with its 18th episode on February 14. The series received three epilogue episodes and the final episode aired on Saturday.

The anime debuted on October 11 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , TV Aichi , MBS , and AT-X . The anime is also streaming on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese and with an English dub. The second cours (quarter of a year), the "Truth Arc," started on January 10.

MAISONdes performed the opening theme song "Bake no Kawa feat. Kobo Kanaeru , Kasane Teto, Giga & TeddyLoid ." Ling Tosite Sigure performed the first ending theme song "Loo% Who%." Hip-hop group Umeda Cypher performed the second ending theme song "Floor Killer."

Kazuya Ichikawa ( Burning Kabaddi , The World Ends with You the Animation ) directed the anime at Domerica . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! School idol project franchise, Sound! Euphonium ) both oversaw and wrote the series scripts, and Arisa Matsuura ( Romantic Killer ) adapted KOTORI 's original character designs for animation. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Flowers of Evil , Fate/stay night : Unlimited Blade Works ) composed the music.

The game launched for the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2019, and it was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2020. Game publisher Playism released the game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in North America in 2021.

Playism describes the game:

Let's walk and talk. Can you get up?

The Gnosia lie. Pretending to be human, they'll get in close, trick and deceive, and then eradicate each person in the vicinity from the universe, one victim at a time.

The crew of a drifting spaceship, facing off against a mysterious and deadly threat known as the “ Gnosia ” and having no idea who among them is really the enemy, formulate a desperate plan for survival. The most suspicious among them will be put into “cold sleep” one by one, in an effort to completely rid the ship of Gnosia .

However, it is almost impossible to tell whether each person put into cold sleep was really Gnosia – or simply a poor, unfortunate scapegoat, sacrificed by the Gnosia for their own survival. Can the humans emerge victorious? Or is mankind doomed...?

Playism launched the game for PC via Steam in January 2022. The game then launched worldwide for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in December 2023.