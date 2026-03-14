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Happy White Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Demon Slayer, One Piece, Precure, Chibi Maruko-chan, Square Enix, Sega, & more!

On March 14, Japanese people celebrate White Day — a holiday like Valentine's Day, except traditionally boys and men would give marshmallows to girls and women (especially those who gave them Valentine's chocolates). Over the years, it has slowly shifted closer in spirit to Valentine's Day, with anyone giving that special someone a gift of sweets. The anime and manga worlds are handing out their White Day treats:

Chibi Maruko-chan

maruko-white-day-2026
Image via x.com
©S.P/N.A

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

kimetsu-white-day-2026
Image via x.com
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

━━━━━━*Happy White Day*━━━━━━
　　　　　March 14 is White Day
　　Who will send you what kind of gift…🩵🤍
　　Enjoy The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.
　　　　　Roulette (14 variants)🎁
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

High School! Kimengumi

March 14 is White Day!
Which gang of guys would you be happiest to receive a gift from?
Kimengumi🤪 Bangumi🏍 Iro'otokogumi🌹 Udegumi🏀

The Idolmaster: Million Live! Theater Days

">⋱💝Today is White Day💝⋰
We're giving away “ahh” illustrations!
Once you've fed them the parfait, please show us in a quote repost♪

Yūki Masuda

Today is White Day.
I'm grateful for your continued support.
I'm planning to host a TwitCasting at 10:00 p.m.

Natsuki Matsuzawa (Totsugeki! Pappara-tai)

While the WBC is heating up, a fierce battle is raging right here too! Yes! It's Shitto Mask's very own WBC (White Day excited Bakkouple [baka-couple] Crushing club)! Watch as Shitto Mask's powerful arm roars to life, mowing down those lovey-dovey couples with furious strikeouts! Witness his thrilling quest to take down nine batters and claim victory!
Illustration: Eat this! Special Pitch: “White Day Nightmare”!!
Guhhh!!

One Piece

White Day

Precure series

precure-white-day-2026
Image via x.com
©PCP

Rakuten Panda!

Would you like a special box with heart chocolates and macarons?

Sega

With heartfelt thanks to everyone.
You're invited to the gingerbread house!✨

SNK

Today is White Day🤍
A reciprocal gift filled with gratitude and love…💝

Square Enix

3/14 is White Day 🎁
To show our appreciation for your continued support we're delivering some sweet treats from Square Enix titles!😋
1️⃣Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
2️⃣Bravely Second: End Layer
3️⃣Visions of Mana
4️⃣Harvestella

Tales of series

Today is White Day!

Tama and Friends

Today is White Day
Thank you for everything♪
Let's take some time to chat together💛
Our event at Namba Marui also begins today.
Please come check it out‼️

Did we miss any White Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy White Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II (2026-03-14 22:00)
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