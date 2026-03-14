Interest
Happy White Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On March 14, Japanese people celebrate White Day — a holiday like Valentine's Day, except traditionally boys and men would give marshmallows to girls and women (especially those who gave them Valentine's chocolates). Over the years, it has slowly shifted closer in spirit to Valentine's Day, with anyone giving that special someone a gift of sweets. The anime and manga worlds are handing out their White Day treats:
Chibi Maruko-chan
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.
━━━━━━*Happy White Day*━━━━━━— アニメ「斉木楠雄のΨ難」公式アカウント (@saikikusuo_PR) March 13, 2026
3月14日は #ホワイトデー
誰からどんなお返しが届くか…🩵🤍
『斉木楠雄のΨ難』ルーレット（全14種）
でお楽しみくだΨ🎁
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━#斉木楠雄 #斉Ψ #ホワイトデー2026 pic.twitter.com/lpFLJDVXpe
━━━━━━*Happy White Day*━━━━━━
March 14 is White Day
Who will send you what kind of gift…🩵🤍
Enjoy The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.
Roulette (14 variants)🎁
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
High School! Kimengumi
3月14日は #ホワイトデー！— TVアニメ『ハイスクール！奇面組』公式│ノイタミナにて放送中 (@kimengumi_anime) March 14, 2026
どの組のメンズから
お返しを貰えたら嬉しい？
奇面組🤪 番組🏍 色男組🌹 腕組🏀#ハイスクール奇面組 pic.twitter.com/qmIxhGmtBl
March 14 is White Day!
Which gang of guys would you be happiest to receive a gift from?
Kimengumi🤪 Bangumi🏍 Iro'otokogumi🌹 Udegumi🏀
The Idolmaster: Million Live! Theater Days
⋱💝今日はホワイトデー💝⋰— ミリオンライブ！ シアターデイズ【公式】 (@imasml_theater) March 13, 2026
「あーん」ができる素材をプレゼント！
パフェを食べさせたら、
引用リポストで見せてくださいね♪
#ミリシタ #ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/Vnj7MTf7Hy
">⋱💝Today is White Day💝⋰
We're giving away “ahh” illustrations!
Once you've fed them the parfait, please show us in a quote repost♪
Yūki Masuda
#ホワイトデー ですね。— 増田裕生 (@masunmasun) March 14, 2026
皆様いつもお世話になっております。
22:00からツイキャスやりたいと思っています。 pic.twitter.com/Bh46m4KhpL
Today is White Day.
I'm grateful for your continued support.
I'm planning to host a TwitCasting at 10:00 p.m.
Natsuki Matsuzawa (Totsugeki! Pappara-tai)
WBCで熱戦が続く昨今ここでも熱い戦いが繰り広げられている！そう！しっとマスク氏によるもう一つのWBC（Whitedayで浮かれるBakaっプルをCrushする会）である！しっとマスク選手の剛腕唸りアベック男どもを怒ストライクでなぎ倒していく！9人倒せば勝利のその痛快な活躍を目撃せよ！ #ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/rhH47M9AWM— 松沢夏樹 (@harrymatsuzawa) March 13, 2026
While the WBC is heating up, a fierce battle is raging right here too! Yes! It's Shitto Mask's very own WBC (White Day excited Bakkouple [baka-couple] Crushing club)! Watch as Shitto Mask's powerful arm roars to life, mowing down those lovey-dovey couples with furious strikeouts! Witness his thrilling quest to take down nine batters and claim victory!
Illustration: Eat this! Special Pitch: “White Day Nightmare”!!
Guhhh!!
One Piece
#ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/KYPvaqdSN9— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) March 14, 2026
White Day
Precure series
Rakuten Panda!
ハートチョコ＆マカロン入りスペシャルBOX、いかが？ #ホワイトデー #お買いものパンダ pic.twitter.com/crKVmblDxv— お買いものパンダ【楽天公式】 (@Rakuten_Panda) March 14, 2026
Would you like a special box with heart chocolates and macarons?
Sega
みなさまへ感謝のきもちをこめて。— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) March 14, 2026
お菓子の家にご招待✨️#ホワイトデー pic.twitter.com/nLCbvJIcpe
With heartfelt thanks to everyone.
You're invited to the gingerbread house!✨
SNK
今日は #ホワイトデー 🤍— SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) March 14, 2026
お返しに感謝と愛を込めて…💝 pic.twitter.com/lORxZ3IZ2h
Today is White Day🤍
A reciprocal gift filled with gratitude and love…💝
Square Enix
【3/14は #ホワイトデー🎁】— スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) March 13, 2026
日頃の感謝の気持ちを込めて、スクエニ作品からスイーツをお届けします😋
1⃣ドラゴンクエストモンスターズ3 魔族の王子とエルフの旅
2⃣ブレイブリーセカンド
3⃣聖剣伝説 VISIONS of MANA
4⃣ハーヴェステラ pic.twitter.com/lrVjaYcUIy
3/14 is White Day 🎁
To show our appreciation for your continued support we're delivering some sweet treats from Square Enix titles!😋
1️⃣Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
2️⃣Bravely Second: End Layer
3️⃣Visions of Mana
4️⃣Harvestella
Tales of series
本日は #ホワイトデー ！#テイルズ #ヴェスペリア pic.twitter.com/Q9wfcB8wJS— テイルズチャンネル＋ (@tales_ch) March 13, 2026
Today is White Day!
Tama and Friends
きょうは #ホワイトデー— 三丁目のタマ町内会 (@tama_friends) March 13, 2026
いつもありがとう♪
一緒にゆっくりおはなししよう💛
今日はなんばマルイでのイベントもスタートです。
ぜひ遊びに来てくださいね‼️ pic.twitter.com/qzoK8k0fN7
Today is White Day
Thank you for everything♪
Let's take some time to chat together💛
Our event at Namba Marui also begins today.
Please come check it out‼️
Did we miss any White Day 2026 greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!