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Farming Life in Another World 2 Anime Unveils More Cast, April 6 Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for Farming Life in Another World 2, the second anime season based on Kinosuke Naito's Farming Life in Another World (Isekai Nonbiri Nōka) light novel series, announced more cast members and the April 6 premiere for the season.
The newly announced cast members are:
＼＼＼ \ / ／／／— アニメ「異世界のんびり農家」【公式】 (@nonbiri_nouka) March 14, 2026
🌳新キャラクター＆新キャスト🌳
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ドース 役（CV: #白熊寛嗣）
ドライムたちの父であり、
北大陸の「竜王（エンペラードラゴン）」
と呼ばれる。人間形態は紳士的な老人。#異世界のんびり農家 #のんびり農家 pic.twitter.com/5F1S32ScpZ
Haruka Shiraishi as Hiterto
＼＼＼ \ / ／／／— アニメ「異世界のんびり農家」【公式】 (@nonbiri_nouka) March 14, 2026
🌳新キャラクター＆新キャスト🌳
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ヒテルトー 役（CV: #白石晴香）
ヤーの補佐をしている山エルフ。#異世界のんびり農家 #のんびり農家 pic.twitter.com/wdrk4CpN2I
Yō Taichi as Foosh
＼＼ \ / ／／／— アニメ「異世界のんびり農家」【公式】 (@nonbiri_nouka) March 14, 2026
🌳新キャラクター＆新キャスト🌳
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フーシュ 役（CV: #大地葉）
コーリン教の大司祭の一人である人間の女性。
「悪辣フーシュ」という異名を持つ。#異世界のんびり農家 #のんびり農家 pic.twitter.com/k8Jh9opLFB
Rumi Ōkubo as Kupid
＼＼ \ / ／／／— アニメ「異世界のんびり農家」【公式】 (@nonbiri_nouka) March 14, 2026
🌳新キャラクター＆新キャスト🌳
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キアービット 役（CV: #大久保瑠美 ）
天使族の長の娘。
基本的には優秀で常識人だけど、
ティアに関わることだと……#異世界のんびり農家 #のんびり農家 pic.twitter.com/nnYegGj3Ph
Jun Fukuyama as Domime
＼＼ \ / ／／／— アニメ「異世界のんびり農家」【公式】 (@nonbiri_nouka) March 14, 2026
🌳新キャラクター＆新キャスト🌳
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ドマイム 役（CV: #福山潤 ）
竜王ドースの息子の一人。
ハクレン、ドライムの弟。
人間形態は、美形の青年。
少々、気弱なところがある。#異世界のんびり農家 #のんびり農家 pic.twitter.com/56aVcwdj6E
Saori Ōnishi as Kuon
＼＼ \ / ／／／— アニメ「異世界のんびり農家」【公式】 (@nonbiri_nouka) March 14, 2026
🌳新キャラクター＆新キャスト🌳
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クォン 役（CV: #大西沙織 ）
ドマイムとの結婚を望んでいる竜族。
真面目で一途。ちょっと怖い。#異世界のんびり農家 #のんびり農家 pic.twitter.com/P7mKY9pXYZ
Asuna Tomari as the Giants
＼＼ \ / ／／／— アニメ「異世界のんびり農家」【公式】 (@nonbiri_nouka) March 14, 2026
🌳新キャラクター＆新キャスト🌳
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巨人族 役（CV: #泊明日菜）
村の北のダンジョンに住んでいる
毛むくじゃらの巨人。
大人の身体は3メートル以上。#異世界のんびり農家 #のんびり農家 pic.twitter.com/uOmBej3uO1
Misaki Kuno as Spirit King
＼＼ \ / ／／／— アニメ「異世界のんびり農家」【公式】 (@nonbiri_nouka) March 14, 2026
🌳新キャラクター＆新キャスト🌳
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死霊王 役（CV: #久野美咲）
強大なアンデッドの王であり、
圧倒的な魔力を持つ存在。
なにかの封印を解くために頑張る。#異世界のんびり農家 #のんびり農家 pic.twitter.com/4lssCXz4Ch
The new season will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on April 6 at 26:00 (effectively, April 7 at 2:00 a.m.), and it will also run on BS TV Tokyo, AT-X, Tulip-TV, TV-U Yamagata, and Hokuriku Broadcasting, as well as on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service exclusively in Japan.
HIDIVE will begin streaming the season on April 7.One Peace Books began releasing Yasuyuki Tsurugi's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:
After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!
The two seasons star:
- Atsushi Abe as Hiraku Machio
- Shino Shimoji as Luu
- Aya Suzaki as Tier
- Lynn as Ria
- Miyu Tomita as Flora
- Yukiyo Fujii as Ann
- Machico as Senna
- Natsumi Hioka as Rasutisumoon
The new season's added cast members include:
- Natsu Yorita as Rashashi
- Misaki Watada as Igu
- Hiyori Kōno as Mamu
- Mariko Higashiuchi as Gruwald
- Tōru Sakurai as Gordon
- Genta Nakamura as Narf
Ryōichi Kuraya (Tsugumomo) is directing the new season at Zero-G, and also replacing Tōko Machida on supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoshiko Saitо̄ (Assassins Pride) is returning as the chief animation director and character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail) and Johannes Nilsson (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) is back to compose the music, with Pony Canyon producing.
You Natsuki serves as the sub-character designer, and Atsushi Shibata and jimao are designing the props. Yū Okimoto replaces Nozomu Ōma as the compositing director of photography. Tomoki Murakami is handling the 2D and visual effects.
Fumiyuki Gō replaces Shūhei Abe as sound director, and Bit Groove Promotion replaces Saber Links on sound production.
Lulucy Luu (as voiced by Shino Shimoji) and Tier (Aya Suzaki) once again perform an opening theme song, “It's a beautiful story,” and Yui Hizuki is also back with a new ending theme song, “Sunny Steps.”
The first season premiered on the AT-X channel on January 6, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EST), and it also ran on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.
Naito began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yasumo (Banished From The Heroes' Party) in October 2017, and published the 19th novel on August 29. Tsurugi launched the manga in 2017, and Kadokawa published the 16th volume on March 9. .
A four-panel comedy spinoff manga titled Isekai Nonbiri Nōka no Nichijō (Farming Life in Another World: Daily Life) by Yuji launched in Kadokawa's Dragon Age magazine on July 8, 2022, and the seventh volume shipped on March 9.
Sources: Farming Life in Another World 2 anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.