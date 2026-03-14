Farming Life in Another World 2 Anime Unveils More Cast, April 6 Debut

The official website for Farming Life in Another World 2 , the second anime season based on Kinosuke Naito 's Farming Life in Another World ( Isekai Nonbiri Nōka ) light novel series, announced more cast members and the April 6 premiere for the season.

The newly announced cast members are:

The new season will premiere on the TV Tokyo channel on April 6 at 26:00 (effectively, April 7 at 2:00 a.m.), and it will also run on BS TV Tokyo , AT-X , Tulip-TV , TV-U Yamagata , and Hokuriku Broadcasting , as well as on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service exclusively in Japan.

HIDIVE will begin streaming the season on April 7.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

After Hiraku dies of a serious illness, God brings him back to life, gives his health and youth back, and sends him to a fantasy world of his choice. In order to enjoy his second shot, God bestows upon him the almighty farming tool! Watch as Hiraku digs, chops, and ploughs in another world in this laidback farming fantasy!

began releasing 's manga adaptation of the novels in November 2020, and it describes the story:

The two seasons star:

The new season's added cast members include:

Ryōichi Kuraya ( Tsugumomo ) is directing the new season at Zero-G , and also replacing Tōko Machida on supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoshiko Saitо̄ ( Assassins Pride ) is returning as the chief animation director and character designer. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail ) and Johannes Nilsson ( Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy- ) is back to compose the music, with Pony Canyon producing.

You Natsuki serves as the sub-character designer, and Atsushi Shibata and jimao are designing the props. Yū Okimoto replaces Nozomu Ōma as the compositing director of photography. Tomoki Murakami is handling the 2D and visual effects.

Fumiyuki Gō replaces Shūhei Abe as sound director, and Bit Groove Promotion replaces Saber Links on sound production.

Lulucy Luu (as voiced by Shino Shimoji ) and Tier ( Aya Suzaki ) once again perform an opening theme song, “It's a beautiful story,” and Yui Hizuki is also back with a new ending theme song, “Sunny Steps.”

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Kinosuke Naito/Farming Life in Another World2 Production Committee

The first season premiered on the AT-X channel on January 6, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EST), and it also ran on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo . HIDIVE streamed the anime as it airs in Japan.

Naito began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, where it is ongoing. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Yasumo ( Banished From The Heroes' Party ) in October 2017, and published the 19th novel on August 29. Tsurugi launched the manga in 2017, and Kadokawa published the 16th volume on March 9. .

A four-panel comedy spinoff manga titled Isekai Nonbiri Nōka no Nichijō ( Farming Life in Another World : Daily Life) by Yuji launched in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine on July 8, 2022, and the seventh volume shipped on March 9.



Sources: Farming Life in Another World 2 anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie





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