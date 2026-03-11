Shield Yourself with New Gundam Sleeping Bag

Fend off chill and absorb beams (*Not guaranteed against beams)

The online Premium Bandai store announced pre-orders for Mobile Suit Gundam 's RX-78-2 Gundam Shield Sleeping Bag from Strict-G (the Gundam fashion brand) and outdoors gear maker Nanga on Tuesday. The sleeping bag features a zipper with snag-reducing components to minimize damage to the fabric.

Image via prtimes.jp ©創通・サンライズ

The bag's inner and outer fabric will be 100% nylon with 80% down and 20% feather filling. Pre-orders for the sleeping bag will continue until March 29 at 11:00 p.m. Japan Time (10:00 a.m. EDT) on Premium Bandai. The bag is set to ship this October for 68,200 yen (about US$430).