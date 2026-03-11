WEBTOON Seralizes The Witcher Comics From Dark Horse

Image via WEBTOON's Website © CD PROJEKT S.A.

WEBTOON Entertainment began serializing on Monday comics from The Witcher franchise after acquiring the rights to adapt titles from Dark Horse Comics ' back catalog. The comics are adapted from the original Dark Horse graphic novels and reformatted for WEBTOON 's vertical scrolling format, with new episodes scheduled to release weekly.

WEBTOON launched the initiative with The Witcher: House of Glass, originally written by Paul Tobin, illustrated by Joe Querio, and colored by Carlos Badilla.

WEBTOON describes the story:

Traveling near the edge of the Black Forest, monster hunter Geralt meets a widowed fisherman whose dead and murderous wife resides in an eerie mansion known as the House of Glass—a labyrinth of endless rooms with nothing to fill them, and horror around every corner. An anthology series following the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, the legendary witcher from the critically acclaimed video game series by CD PROJEKT RED !

The move expands the ongoing collaboration between WEBTOON and Dark Horse , which has previously brought comics based on Cyberpunk 2077, Critical Role, and Avatar: The Last Airbender to the platform.