Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Huck the Air Pirate and the Princess of Steam, The Regalia of the Underdog, 1 More Title

Also: Taiwanese creator Chang Sheng's Baby

Titan Manga revealed to ANN on Wednesday that it will publish Taiwanese creator Chang Sheng's Baby , Tomonori Inoue 's Huck the Air Pirate and the Princess of Steam , and Shinachiku 's The Regalia of the Underdog manga for release in late 2026.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Tomonori Inoue

Titan Manga describes the story of Huck the Air Pirate and the Princess of Steam ( Kūzoku Huck to Jōki no Hime ) :

In a world transformed by the Mist Industrial Revolution and the dawning Age of the Air, society has taken to the skies, along with daring sky pirates and the promise of unfettered adventure. Huck the Air Pirate and the Princess of Steam Vol. 1 delivers a thrilling steampunk fantasy that will captivate fans of action, adventure, fantasy, romance, and bold imagination. At its center is Huck, a renegade pirate who shuns conformity and sails the endless blue with a ragtag crew, chasing treasure, thrills, and perhaps something deeper under the skies.

The manga will ship on September 29 and is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.

Inoue launched the series in on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi in April 2024. Mag Garden shipped the fourth compiled book volume on January 8.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Shinachiku

Titan Manga describes the story of The Regalia of the Underdog ( Kamaseinu no Regalia ):

Cast out in disgrace after a humiliating defeat, young noble Tarte sees his destiny collapse before his eyes. Once praised for his talent and heritage, he now stands at the very bottom of the hierarchy, an underdog in a realm where strength, strategy and magical prowess rule all. But when the King Selection Exam begins, a brutal contest that crowns only the most extraordinary of contenders, Tarte seizes his one chance at reclaiming every thing he's lost. As rivals sharpen their blades and factions clash for dominance, Tarte must confront the harsh truths of his sheltered past and decide what kind of man, and ruler, he wants to become. His journey from arrogance to resilience forges a hero driven not by privilege, but by grit, humility and an unshakable will to rise again.

The manga will ship on November 24 and is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.

Shinachiku debuted the manga on Mag Garden 's MAGKAN in 2024. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in September 2025.



Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Chang Sheng

Titan Manga describes the story of Baby :

BABY. Vol. 1 propels readers into a pulse-pounding post-apocalyptic world where parasitic aliens warp humans into monstrous machines and every clash threatens what's left of civilization. This high-stakes sci-fi thriller follows a survivor entangled in secrets of vengeance, identity, and the devastating price of power. With stylish visuals, tight pacing, and philosophical undercurrents, it sets the explosive foundation for a five-volume saga steeped in mecha warfare, alien horror, and dystopian intrigue.

The manga will ship on September 8 and is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.



Source: Email correspondence