Taku Kawamura Ends Yonehara-kun wa Tsuyo Tsuyo Gyaru kara Hanarerarenai Manga

Image via Amazon © Take Kawamura, Kadokawa

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine published the final chapter of Taku Kawamura 's Yonehara-kun wa Tsuyo Tsuyo Gyaru kara Hanarerarenai (Yonehara-kun Can't Get Away from Strong Girls) manga on Monday. The manga's second compiled book volume will ship in May.

The manga's story is about Yonehara and two girls — who were not in the same class as Yonehara in previous years — who strongly show their fervent love for him. This makes the other 35 boys in the class jealous of Yonehara.

Kawamura launched the manga in Monthly Dragon Age in November 2024. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in September 2025.

Kawamura launched the False Child ( Uso no Kodomo ) manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in November 2022, and ended it in March 2024. Square Enix published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in July 2024. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global , Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store, and Comikey published the manga digitally in English.

Kawamura ended the Kakegurui （Kakkokari） ( Kakegurui [Temp]) manga in September 2022. The manga is a four-panel comedy spinoff of writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga series. The manga launched in Gangan Joker in December 2016. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final volume in July 2023.

Kawamura also wrote the My Clueless First Friend ( Jijō o Shiranai Tenkōsei ga Guigui Kuru. ) manga, which started serialization in Gangan Joker magazine in June 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in Japan in October 2018, and will publish the 22nd volume in November 2025. Square Enix Manga & Books published the manga's eighth volume in English on January 7. The manga received an anime adaptation that premiered in April 2023.

Source: Dragon Age April issue

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