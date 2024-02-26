Taku Kawamura's False Child Manga Ends on March 22

Human drama manga launched in November 2022

© Taku Kawamura, Square Enix

Monthly Gangan Joker

False Child

The March issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 22.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global , Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store, and Comikey publish the manga digitally in English. Manga UP! Global describes the story:

Imagine if a child who had passed away suddenly reappeared, looking exactly as she did before. But what if it was all the doing of a shapeshifting tanuki? This isn't a reunion. She isn't real. And yet, her parents cling to the bittersweet lie. Experience a poignant tale of loss and longing from the author of " My Clueless First Friend ".

Kawamura launched the manga in Gangan Joker magazine in November 2022. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume on November 21.

Kawamura ended the Kakegurui （Kakkokari） (Kakegurui [Temp]) manga in September 2022. The manga is a four-panel comedy spinoff of writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga series. The manga launched in Gangan Joker in December 2016. Square Enix published the manga's 10th and final compiled book volume in July 2023.

Kawamura also wrote the My Clueless First Friend ( Jijō o Shiranai Tenkōsei ga Guigui Kuru. ) manga, which started serialization in Gangan Joker magazine in June 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in October 2018, and will publish the 17th volume on March 22. Square Enix Manga & Books will publish the manga's fifth volume in English on March 5.

The manga received an anime adaptation that premiered in April 2023.