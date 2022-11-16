My Clueless First Friend Manga Gets TV Anime in 2023

A website opened on Wednesday to announce the anime adaptation of Taku Kawamura 's My Clueless First Friend ( Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru. ) manga. The website revealed the anime's main cast and staff, 2023 debut, teaser visual, and teaser promotional video:

Kawamura drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

One lonely, gloomy fifth-grade girl is the target of her classmates' relentless bullying and teasing—that is, until a new kid arrives on the scene. Friendly Takada is as clueless as he is well-meaning, but somehow he possesses the magic ability to start drawing "Grim Reaper" Nishimura out of her shell. As the elementary schoolers experience all the fun of a childhood summer together—from going to the pool to picking sunflowers to watching fireworks—an unusual friendship blossoms!

The anime's main cast includes:

Konomi Kohara as Akane Nishimura



Shizuka Ishigami as Taiyō Takada



Shigenori Kageyama ( DYNAMIC CHORD , Himawari! , Himawari Too!! ) is directing the anime at St.Signpost , and Chikashi Kadekaru ( Mieruko-chan , Juni Taisen: Zodiac War ) is designing the characters. Takafumi Hoshikawa ( Shaman King Storyboard, Unit Director) and Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Ayakashi Triangle ) are in charge of series scripts, and Toshio Masuda ( Kamisama Kiss , Naruto ) is composing the music.

Kawamura launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2018, and the 13th volume will publish on November 22. Square Enix Manga & Books will publish the first volume in English on March 7, and the second volume on June 6.