Square Enix Manga & Books Licenses Daemons of the Shadow Realm, My Clueless First Friend Manga

Also: Chocobo and the Airship: A Final Fantasy Picture Book, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Project Gestalt Recollections - File 01

Square Enix Manga & Books announced on Friday that it has licensed Hiromu Arakawa 's Daemons of the Shadow Realm manga, the My Clueless First Friend manga, the Chocobo and the Airship: A Final Fantasy Picture Book , the NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Project Gestalt Recollections - File 01 novel, and the Grimoire NieR: Revised Edition book.

The first volume of Fullmetal Alchemist creator Arakawa's Daemons of the Shadow Realm ( Yomi no Tsugai ) manga will launch on April 25, 2023.

Square Enix Manga & Books describes the story:

In a world where certain humans command mighty supernatural duos called Daemons, follow young Yuru as he is unexpectedly whisked away from his village and becomes aware of his supernatural birthright. Yuru soon unravels a conspiracy tying him and his twin Asa to a prophecy that threatens the world.

Arakawa launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 10.

Arakawa is best known for her Fullmetal Alchemist and Silver Spoon manga. Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga ran in Monthly Shonen Gangan from 2001 to 2010. Viz Media released the series, as well as related novels and art books, in North America. The manga inspired television anime adaptations in 2003 and 2009, two OVAs, two anime films, and a live-action film..

Square Enix Manga & Books will publish the first volume of Taku Kawamura 's My Clueless First Friend ( Jijou wo Shiranai Tenkousei ga Guigui Kuru. ) manga on March 7, 2023.

The company describes the story:

One lonely, gloomy fifth-grade girl is the target of her classmates' relentless bullying and teasing—that is, until a new kid arrives on the scene. Friendly Takada is as clueless as he is well-meaning, but somehow he possesses the magic ability to start drawing "Grim Reaper" Nishimura out of her shell. As the elementary schoolers experience all the fun of a childhood summer together—from going to the pool to picking sunflowers to watching fireworks—an unusual friendship blossoms!

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in May 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on July 22.

Square Enix Manga & Books will release Chocobo and the Airship: A Final Fantasy Picture Book on March 21, 2023.

The company describes the story:

When their town is beset by monsters, tireless inventor Cid and brave little Chocobo work together to build an airship to help save their home. But there's just one problem: how do you make a ship fly? The answer is, with a magic Flying Stone! So the plucky duo set off on a perilous journey to find this rare prize. Along the way they're joined by a group of heroic adventurers, friends of a feather to help them on their kwehst!

The picture book launched in Japan in December. Chocobo's Dungeon 2 director Kazuhiko Aoki wrote the story, and Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon character designer Toshiyuki Itahana illustrated the book.

The first volume of the NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Project Gestalt Recollections - File 01 novel will launch on April 11, 2023.

Square Enix Manga & Books describes the story:

The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister, Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the "Sealed verses."

Director Yoko Taro and writer Jun Eishima are credited for the story. Artist and character designer Toshiyuki Itahana illustrated the book. The book also includes story content from the Grimoire NieR world guide.

The company also revealed that NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Project Gestalt Recollections - File 02 will launch in late 2023. There are two volumes in total.

Square Enix Manga & Books will release the Grimoire NieR: Revised Edition book for the NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., game on April 25, 2023.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., a remastered edition of NieR Replicant, launched for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in April 2021.

