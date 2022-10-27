Taku Kawamura Launches New Manga in November

Kakegurui (Kakkokari) spinoff manga artist launches new human drama series

The November issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine revealed on Friday that manga creator Taku Kawamura will launch a new manga titled Uso no Kodomo (Child of Lie) in the magazine's December issue, which will ship on November 22. The new manga (pictured below on left) teased with questions: "What if your dead child appeared in front of you?" and "What if it's the doing of a supernatural tanuki?"

Kawamura ended the Kakegurui (Kakkokari) (Kakegurui [Temp]) manga in September. The manga is a four-panel comedy spinoff of writer Homura Kawamoto and artist Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga series. The manga launched in Gangan Joker in December 2016. Square Enix published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in October 2021.

Kawamura also wrote the My Clueless First Friend ( Jijō o Shiranai Tenkōsei ga Guigui Kuru. ) manga, which started serialization in Gangan Joker magazine in June 2018. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in October 2018, and will publish the 13th volume on November 22.

Square Enix Manga will publish the manga's first compiled book volume in English on March 7, and the second volume on June 6.