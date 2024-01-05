News
Bookwalker Adds The Amazing Village Creator, The 6th Loop, 100+ More Titles From Square Enix
posted on by Adriana Hazra
3,700+ chapters from titles added to store
The BookWalker Global Store announced on Friday that it is adding the following titles to its library from Square Enix:Title: The Amazing Village Creator: Slow Living with the Village Building Cheat Skill
Creators: Shichio Kuzu, j1 Kaido, Yasutaka Isegawa
Summary: Presented with the strange Gift of Village Building, Luke, the son of a lord, is cast out of the domain in shame. He arrives in a barren land with plans to develop it as well as he can, and to live a simple, quiet life...when suddenly his mysterious Gift activates! Enjoy Luke's amazing, slow life, and watch as his village grows, his Gift levels up, and his village-building capabilities transform in this new comedic series!
Title: The 6th Loop: I'm Finally Free of Auto Mode in this Otome Game
Creators: Reina Soratani, Kazusa Subaru, Hazuki Futaba
Summary: Our protagonist has been reincarnated into the world of an otome game as the villainess "Mariabell Tempest", a noble lady with a dreadful personality. Whenever the game's heroine reaches a happy ending, Mariabell would face a bad ending involving her being disgraced, going missing, or even dying. On top of that, the enabled ‘auto-mode’ is preventing Mariabell from choosing her own decisions however and whenever she wants. But on the 6th loop of the game, the "auto-mode" causing her inevitable fate finally deactivates! Now, in order to survive and live peacefully, Mariabell will have to take advantage of her knowledge and experience from the past five loops! The manga version of the popular fantasy-otome game reincarnation novel is finally here!
Title: You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story
Creators: Makiko Nagaoka, Carpaccio Noyama, magako
Summary: Introverted high-school student Ryuto is forced to confess to his crush, the most popular and beautiful girl in school, Luna. Surprisingly enough, she replies, "Then, how about we go out? I'm single right now anyhow." Then right after school, she invites Ryuto to her room...?! Despite being completely different from one another, including the amount of experience with love and types of friends they have, the two of them are about to embark on a relationship full of firsts!
Title: Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You
Creator: JINUSHI
Summary: Meet Sasaki, an overworked, middle-aged office worker. His days are marked only by the passing of more unrewarding corporate drudgery. Smoking helps take the edge off, but other than that, the only bright spot of his day is when he goes to the nearby supermarket and sees Yamada's smiling face. So, one evening after yet another exhausting day, he heads to the supermarket to find he missed Yamada's shift. Dejected, he decides to go find a smoking area but discovers there isn't one to be found. Just as he's about to leave, a girl in a biker jacket named Tayama asks him to join her at a secret smoking area! Please note that this work is a fictional portrayal and does not endorse or encourage smoking in any way.
Title: Are You Okay with a Slightly Older Girlfriend?
Creators: Kota Nozomi, Enya Uraki, Meruchi Nanase
Summary: A high school boy, Kaoru Momota, saved a high school girl named Hime Orihara as she was getting molested on the train one day.
The two of them fell in love with each other, but she has a secret that she can't tell anyone.
"I'm...actually 27 years old."
The high school girl actually turned out to be a 27-year-old woman!
The company will also add:
- A Dating Sim of Life or Death
- A Delinquent's Life Hacks
- A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized
- Always a Catch
- Always Second but Actually Invincible
- Assassin & Cinderella
- Assistant Teacher at a Girls Magic Academy
- Beast Tamer
- Birdcage Castle
- Blast of Tempest
- Born with the Weakest Job, I Worked My Hardest to Become the Strongest Tamer with the Weakest Skill: Fist Punch!
- Cheat Mode Farming in Another World
- Chiyo Kuno the Psychic
- Demon and Song
- Demoted to a Teacher, the Strongest Sage Raises an Unbeatable Class
- Died a Slave, Reborn a Noble: Becoming the Strongest With a Daughter Who's Older Than Me
- Do It Yourself!!
- Dualing Fighters
- Eighteen
- Emperor's Mark to Rule the Monsters: Reborn Sage to Strongest Adventurer
- Even the Elf Captain Wants to be a Maiden
- Fake It to Break It! I Faked Amnesia to Break off My Engagement and Now He’s All Lovey-Dovey?!
- False Child
- Final Boss Fake-out: The Protagonist Thinks She Killed Me So Now I'm Free!
- From Betrayed Hero to Invincible Demon King
- From Leveling Up the Hero to Leveling Up a Nation
- From Superfan to Stepsister
- Frontier Life with a Weird Dragon and an Errand Boy
- Homeland Dropout: The Time I Was Reincarnated as the Fourth Enchanter in the Entire World
- How a Single Gold Coin Can Change an Adventurer's Life
- How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer
- How to Survive a Thousand Deaths: Accidentally Wooing Everyone as an Ex-gamer Made Villainess!
- I Can Go Adventuring by Myself, Mom!: The Son Raised by the Strongest Overprotective Dragon-Mom
- I Got Pregnant With His Majesty's Child -A Biography of Queen Berta-
- I Got Reincarnated as a Son of Innkeepers!
- I Lost My Adventurer's License, but It's Fine Because I Have an Adorable Daughter Now
- I Was Called Inept at Home, but Turns Out I'm Super Adept Compared to the Rest of the World
- I Was Summoned to Be a Saint, but Was Robbed of the Position
- I... Don't Want to Work Anymore. I Quit Being an Adventurer For Good and You Can't Stop Me.
- I'm a Maid, but I've Pulled Out the Holy Sword?!
- I'm an Alchemist Who Doesn't Know How OP I Am
- I'm Glad They Kicked Me From The Hero's Party... But Why're You Following Me, Great Saintess?
- I'm Not Even an NPC In This Otome Game!
- I'm the Only Monster Tamer in the World and Was Mistaken for the Demon Lord
- In Her Fifth Life, the Villainess Lives With the Evil Dragon -The Evil Dragon of Ruin Wants to Spoil His Bride-
- Is It My Fault That I Got Bullied?
- Kijima-san & Yamada-san
- Killer Alchemist -Assassinations in Another World-
- Killing My Sensei Softly
- Level 0 Demon King Becomes an Adventurer in Another World
- Living With My Brother's Wife
- Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole
- Mechanical Buddy Universe
- Miss Shachiku and the Little Baby Ghost
- Mr. Villain's Day Off
- My Adventurer Life: I Became the Strongest Magic-Refining Sage in a New World
- My Ex-Boyfriend Loves Boys' Love!
- My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me!
- My Housemate Sano-kun Is Just My Editor!
- My Not-So-Fair Lady is Doomed! (But Not If I Can Help It)
- My Unexpected Marriage
- Nina is Plotting Daddy's Death
- Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power
- Reborn as a Feudal Lord Gathering a Talented Elite So This Land Can Thrive by Employing My Past Life Experiences as an Overworked White-Collar Worker
- Reincarnated as a 15-Year-Old Queen: I'm an Ex-office Worker, but the Young King Is Interested in Me?!
- Reincarnated as an Eight-Year-Old Apostle of the Gods
- Reincarnated as the Daughter of the Legendary Hero and the Queen of Spirits
- Reincarnation of the Unrivalled Time Mage: The Underachiever at the Magic Academy Turns Out to Be the Strongest Mage Who Controls Time!
- Revolutionary Restart for the Blue Rose Princess
- SAKI & FINAL FANTASY XIV
- Strawberry Love
- Strongest Swordsman's Magic Training: Reincarnated with Level 99 Stats, He Gets to Start Over from Level 1
- Suicide Notes Laid on the Table
- Sweet & Tart Boyfriend
- Tales of Reincarnation in Maydare: This World's Worst Witch
- That Inferior Knight, Level 999
- That Second-Rate Warrior Is Now an Overpowered Mage!
- The 6-Year-Old Sage Wants to Hide in the Shadows
- The Alexis Empire Chronicle
- The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
- The B-Class Mage of Unrivaled Speed
- The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World
- The Days After the Hero's Return
- The Diary of a Middle-Aged Teacher's Carefree Life in Another World
- The Gender of Mona Lisa
- The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt
- The Good Deeds of Old Adventurer Kane
- The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan - The Alternative -
- The Isekai Returnee is Too OP for the Modern World
- The Lady Likes a Nerd over Princes
- The Legendary Dragon-armored Knight Wants to Live a Normal Life in the Countryside
- The Lesser Irregular Returns From the Demon World
- The Mercenary and the Novelist
- The Perks of Working in the Black Magic Industry
- The Re-Reincarnated Boy Lives Peacefully as an S-Rank Adventurer: I, a Sage and Hero in My Previous Lives, Will Live a Simple Life in My Next ~
- The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World
- The Reincarnated Prince Becomes an Alchemist and Brings Prosperity to His Country
- The Strongest Hero: Envoy of Darkness -Betrayed by His Comrades, the Strongest Hero Joins Forces with the Strongest Monster-
- The Strongest Middle-Aged Hunter Goes to Another World: This Time, He Wants to Have a Simple Life
- The Strongest Sage: The Story of a Talentless Man Who Mastered Magic and Became the Best
- The Strongest Swordsman Has Zero Equipment Slots, but He Can Equip up to 9999 Items if It’s (Cute) Cursed Equipment
- The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids -A Tank with a Rare 9999 Resistance Skill Got Kicked from the Hero's Party-
- The Strongest Wizard Making Full Use of the Strategy Guide -No Taking Orders, I’ll Slay the Demon King My Own Way-
- The Unholy Paladin
- The Villainess' Butler: Death Flag Destroyer at Your Service
- The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love
- The Witch's Servant and the Demon Lord's Horns
- The World is Full of Monsters, So I Want to Live as I Wish
- Trinity of the Royal Palace
- Trying Out Alchemy After Being Fired as an Adventurer!: Frontier Settling? No Problem, Leave It to Me!
- Uglymug, Epicfighter
- Vermeil in Gold: The Failing Student and the Strongest Scourge Plunge Into the World of Magic
- When I Tried Strengthening a Rusty Sword, It Turned into an OP Magic Sword
- Working Seems Pointless After the Hero Labeled Me as a Coward and Kicked Me From His Party
- Wrapping up the Imperial Harem
In total, BookWalker Global is adding more than 3,700 chapters from these works.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.