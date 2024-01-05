Bookwalker Adds The Amazing Village Creator, The 6th Loop, 100+ More Titles From Square Enix

3,700+ chapters from titles added to store

The BookWalker Global Store announced on Friday that it is adding the following titles to its library from Square Enix :

Image courtesy of Bookwalker

Title:Creators:Summary: Presented with the strange Gift of Village Building, Luke, the son of a lord, is cast out of the domain in shame. He arrives in a barren land with plans to develop it as well as he can, and to live a simple, quiet life...when suddenly his mysterious Gift activates! Enjoy Luke's amazing, slow life, and watch as his village grows, his Gift levels up, and his village-building capabilities transform in this new comedic series!

Image courtesy of Bookwalker

Title:Creators:Summary: Our protagonist has been reincarnated into the world of an otome game as the villainess "Mariabell Tempest", a noble lady with a dreadful personality. Whenever the game's heroine reaches a happy ending, Mariabell would face a bad ending involving her being disgraced, going missing, or even dying. On top of that, the enabled ‘auto-mode’ is preventing Mariabell from choosing her own decisions however and whenever she wants. But on the 6th loop of the game, the "auto-mode" causing her inevitable fate finally deactivates! Now, in order to survive and live peacefully, Mariabell will have to take advantage of her knowledge and experience from the past five loops! The manga version of the popular fantasy-otome game reincarnation novel is finally here!

Image courtesy of Bookwalker

Title:Creators:Summary: Introverted high-school student Ryuto is forced to confess to his crush, the most popular and beautiful girl in school, Luna. Surprisingly enough, she replies, "Then, how about we go out? I'm single right now anyhow." Then right after school, she invites Ryuto to her room...?! Despite being completely different from one another, including the amount of experience with love and types of friends they have, the two of them are about to embark on a relationship full of firsts!

Image courtesy of Bookwalker

Title:Creator:Summary: Meet Sasaki, an overworked, middle-aged office worker. His days are marked only by the passing of more unrewarding corporate drudgery. Smoking helps take the edge off, but other than that, the only bright spot of his day is when he goes to the nearby supermarket and sees Yamada's smiling face. So, one evening after yet another exhausting day, he heads to the supermarket to find he missed Yamada's shift. Dejected, he decides to go find a smoking area but discovers there isn't one to be found. Just as he's about to leave, a girl in a biker jacket named Tayama asks him to join her at a secret smoking area! Please note that this work is a fictional portrayal and does not endorse or encourage smoking in any way.

Image courtesy of Bookwalker

Title:Creators:Summary: A high school boy, Kaoru Momota, saved a high school girl named Hime Orihara as she was getting molested on the train one day.The two of them fell in love with each other, but she has a secret that she can't tell anyone."I'm...actually 27 years old."The high school girl actually turned out to be a 27-year-old woman!

The company will also add:

In total, BookWalker Global is adding more than 3,700 chapters from these works.

Source: Press release





