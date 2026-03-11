So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? Manga Gets TV Anime

A website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime adaptation of writer Nazuna Miki and artist Tsukasa Araki 's So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? ( Tensei Goblin dakedo Shitsumon Aru? ) manga. The website also revealed the anime's teaser visual, main cast, staff members, and October premiere.

The anime will star:

Kikunosuke Toya as Akira , a former salaryman reincarnated as a goblin

Yōko Hikasa as Karen, who meets Akira while pursuing goblins who have killed humans

Azusa Tachibana as Chloe, a demon girl

Ryūta Kawahara ( The Summer Hikaru Died , Orange, 86, Blend S episode director) is directing the anime at BAKKKA . Yūichirō Momose ( So I'm a Spider, So What? , Africa Salaryman ) is in charge of the series scripts, Hiroyuki Saita ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress , Revue Starlight ) is designing the characters, Hiroto Morishita ( Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , Wistoria: Wand and Sword two seasons) is the sound director, and Takenoko Boy ( The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess ending song arrangement, composition, and lyrics) is composing the music at INCS Toenter .

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Office worker Akira Yagami's altruistic nature usually gets him the short end of the stick. When he dies after saving a kid from oncoming traffic...he reincarnates in another world as a goblin?! Normally, goblins only live for seven days, but Akira 's newfound powers let him defy the species' normal life span...and are the key to his path to becoming the strongest goblin ever!

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in 2020. Shueisha will publish the manga's 14th compiled book volume on March 18. Yen Press will publish the 10th volume in English on May 26.