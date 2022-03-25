Yen Press Licenses The Executioner and Her Way of Life Manga, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, Belle Novels

Also: Embrace Your Size, Sasaki & Peeps, Coffee Moon , more manga

Yen Press announced on Friday that it will release the following manga and novels for release in September 2022.

Title: Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novel

Creators: Miri Mikawa (story), Aki (art)

Summary: Anne Halford is a candy crafter determined to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a Silver Sugar Master, a title bestowed only by royalty. In order to travel to the capital and realize her dream, she purchases Challe, a handsome but foul-mouthed fairy, as her bodyguard. Anne wishes to befriend her new companion, but in this kingdom where fairies are treated as property, Challe wants nothing to do with humans. Will this journey with Anne change his mind...?

Yen Press licensed Yozora no Udon's manga adaptation and is releasing it as a digital simulpublication. The series is inspiring an anime adaptation.



Title: The Executioner and Her Way of Life manga

Creators: Mato Satō (story), Ryō Mitsuya (art)

Summary: The Lost Ones are strangers from another world, hailing from a place no one has ever heard of called “Japan.” These wanderers have been associated with catastrophes since many years ago, and the solemn duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner. But when her mission is complicated by a Japanese girl named Akari who refuses to die, Menou embarks on a peculiar journey to find something that can slay even an immortal who insists on traveling with her would-be killer!

Yen Press is also releasing the light novels in English. The light novel series is inspiring a television anime that will premiere on April 1.



Title: I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top manga

Creator: Syuichi Tsukishima

Summary: Allen gets such poor grades at Grand Swordcraft Academy that his fellow students have dubbed him the “Reject Swordsman.” But one day, he is granted a mysterious button that, when pressed, will give him one hundred million years to train in an alternate reality. With an ungodly amount of practice under his belt, the world is about to see what this underachiever can really do!



Title: Sasaki & Peeps manga

Creators: Buncololi (story), Pureji Osho (art)

Summary: When Sasaki brightens up his tired corporate life by buying a pet sparrow, he never imagined the bird would actually be a reincarnated sage from another world! With his new avian roommate teaching him all sorts of magic tricks, could this be Sasaki's chance to escape his droll office job?



Title: Coffee Moon manga

Creator: Mochito Bota

Summary: Pieta, a normal girl, leads a normal, uneventful life in a world of constant black rain. As the rain pours down, like it always does, she takes her usual route to school and has a pleasant conversation with her friend Danae. This is what every day is like for Pieta, and she takes a sort of everyday satisfaction from her totally normal life. But then her typical, pleasant conversation with Danae...doesn't happen. “Why...?! Why can I remember...yesterday's today?!!”



Title: So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? manga

Creators: Miki Nazuna

Summary: Office worker Akira Yagami's altruistic nature usually gets him the short end of the stick. When he dies after saving a kid from oncoming traffic...he reincarnates in another world as a goblin?! Normally, goblins only live for seven days, but Akira's newfound powers let him defy the species' normal life span...and are the key to his path to becoming the strongest goblin ever!



Title: She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat manga

Creator: Sakaomi Yuzaki

Summary: Cooking is how Nomoto de-stresses, but one day, she finds herself making way more than she can eat by herself. And so, she invites her neighbor Kasuga, who also lives alone. What will come out of this impromptu dinner invitation...?



Title: Embrace Your Size manga

Creator: hara

Summary: A love letter to those who dream of being fashionable but consider their weight as an obstacle, this uplifting comic essay by a plus-sized author chronicles her own journey with body positivity and learning to love herself as she is.



Title: Studio Chizu 's BELLE light novel

Creator: Mamoru Hosoda

Summary: Suzu is a seventeen-year-old high school student living in rural Kochi who has kept the world at arm's length ever since her mother's death many years ago. But at a friend's suggestion, she dips her toes into < U >, a vast virtual world on the Internet and starts going by BELLE . As she explores this new world in her online avatar, Suzu reveals her hidden singing talent and becomes a sensation the world over, drawing the attention of a mysterious being called the Dragon. Who is this ferocious yet lonely stranger and what will come of their fateful meeting…?

The BELLE ( Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime ) anime film opened in Japan on July 16 last year. GKIDS began screening the film in English and in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S. on January 14.



Source: Press release