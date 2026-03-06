How would you rate episode 56 of

If the previous episode ofwas a reminder that the show can hit hard with sociopolitical storytelling and ambient animation, this episode was a knockout reminder that no one is doing battle shonen action quite likeis in

Kicking off where the previous episode concluded, the lawyer Higuruma activates his appropriately courtroom-themed domain expansion. Higuruma's ability is also a fantastic example of JJK using shonen battle powers and abilities as a means of character expression. While generally grounded in proper legal proceedings, the rules of Higuruma's domain are twisted in his favor as the prosecutor, as exemplified by Higuruma being the only one with access to decisive evidence that dramatically impacts the outcome. This system is clearly a reflection of the character's freshly twisted view of Japan's judicial system and the society that informs it, and I really admire how Jujutsu Kaisen translates a fairly nuanced sociopolitical issue into a compelling bit of battle shonen spectacle.

Hilariously, Yuji gives the worst possible lie in this trial and is found guilty, which results in him losing access to his cursed energy as punishment. The fight continues while Yuji has this handicap, and the animators at MAPPA have way too much fun in making Higuruma's teleporting, shape-shifting gavel look cool! Switching from a staff to a giant mallet to an infinitely spammable projectile weapon, this fight might be the most creative and kinetic of the series thus far. Then the emotional crux of the episode hits when Yuji asks for a retrial, and immediately pleads guilty to the charge of having murdered countless people during the previous season's Shibuya Incident.

Beyond being a great character moment for Yuji, this scene advances Jujutsu Kaisen 's core themes of social obligation and ethical living in an unjust world. Though Yuji is not directly responsible for Sukuna's actions in Shibuya, his guilt over not being able to prevent the tragedy motivates him to confess. Yuji's care for others and his willingness to sacrifice himself out of respect for their memory alone are this shonen boy's best qualities, and they speak to how this work ultimately advocates for preserving hope and kindness even as the world beats you down and tries to make you a worse person.

Yuji's sacrifice resonates with Higuruma as well, and the lawyer institutes the point transfer rule that Yuji requested, as his faith in mankind's potential to be better than our worst instincts is restored. While it helps that this episode looks sick as hell, the timely message of good people enduring in bad situations is what ultimately makes this a great episode of anime. I have no idea how Jujutsu Kaisen will top this episode in the remainder of the season, but I'll be totally happy if this and the previous episode endure as the franchise's high-water mark.

